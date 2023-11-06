header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
| Monday, Nov 6, 2023

beauty of stillnessThe city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Santa Clarita Arts is seeking original artwork in any medium that explores the depths of tranquility, calm and the silent power that resides in stillness. Searching for artworks that encapsulate moments of pause, reflection and serenity, offering viewers a journey into the spaces between motions.

Important Dates:

Deadline to Apply: Dec. 16.

Art Drop Off/Installtion: Jan. 16, 2024.

Exhibition Closes/Pickup: April 25, 2024.

Location: Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

*Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.*

Please direct questions regarding this juried exhibition and the application to Arts Exhibit Assistant Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 lbs will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall. Artwork which has been previously exhibited in any Santa Clarita Arts exhibition will not be considered. Artists working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment.

Artists from the Los Angeles county and surrounding areas who are willing to hand-deliver their artwork may apply. Mailed artwork will not be accepted. This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities.

Per city policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Santa Clarita Arts proudly offers multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return we ask that the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply visit santaclaritaarts.com or click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Three Productions Filming in SCV

Three Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
FULL STORY...

Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness

Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
FULL STORY...

Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project

Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library

Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
"Green Eggs & Jam" presented by Kristi Hanson and friends will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library,18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week

Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. From Nov. 13-18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, CA 91384.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
As a student working on her doctorate in geology nearly 20 years ago, Elena Miranda was excited at the prospect of exploring a burgeoning new field of research that could provide insights into the causes of the Earth’s faults and shear zones, key information for understanding earthquakes and other tectonic movements.
CSUN Professor Earns Geological Society’s Top Honors
Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
Three Productions Filming in SCV
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter!
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness
TMU’s $40K Just Thinking Scholarship Applications Now Open
The Just Thinking Scholarship at The Master’s University highlights the importance of viewing all aspects of life — including humanity, society, and justice — through the lens of Scripture.
TMU’s $40K Just Thinking Scholarship Applications Now Open
CHP Recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
With the conclusion of daylight saving time on the horizon, the California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists how the shift in time and insufficient sleep can affect their ability to drive safely.
CHP Recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
Get REAL ID in Time for Holiday Travel
More than 16.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 147,642 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Get REAL ID in Time for Holiday Travel
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 begining in closed session at 5:30 p.m. then in open publiv session at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 9: Regular Meeting of Castaic School Board
Heroes of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Heroes of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library
"Green Eggs & Jam" presented by Kristi Hanson and friends will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library,18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Nov. 15: Green Eggs & Jam at Canyon Country Library
Nov. 11: Vet Day 2023 at Los Angeles Patriotic Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs welcomes all to the free Saturday, Nov. 11, Vet Day L.A. event at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, 1816 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 11: Vet Day 2023 at Los Angeles Patriotic Hall
Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host its inaugural Pet Adoption Week. From Nov. 13-18, the city will cover all adoption fees for residents adopting an animal from the Castaic Animal Care Center, located at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, CA 91384.
Nov. 13-18: Santa Clarita Pet Adoption Week
Big Chicken Partners with Blue Origin, Club for the Future
Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept with a location in Valencia, is teaming up with Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future to inspire future generations with an out-of-this-world activity.
Big Chicken Partners with Blue Origin, Club for the Future
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: