Call for Artists: The Beauty of Stillness

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Santa Clarita Arts is seeking original artwork in any medium that explores the depths of tranquility, calm and the silent power that resides in stillness. Searching for artworks that encapsulate moments of pause, reflection and serenity, offering viewers a journey into the spaces between motions.

Important Dates:

Deadline to Apply: Dec. 16.

Art Drop Off/Installtion: Jan. 16, 2024.

Exhibition Closes/Pickup: April 25, 2024.

Location: Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

The city’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

*Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.*

Please direct questions regarding this juried exhibition and the application to Arts Exhibit Assistant Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

For artwork to safely hang, artwork must be wired. Artwork exceeding 25 lbs will not be accepted. Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall. Artwork which has been previously exhibited in any Santa Clarita Arts exhibition will not be considered. Artists working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment.

Artists from the Los Angeles county and surrounding areas who are willing to hand-deliver their artwork may apply. Mailed artwork will not be accepted. This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities.

Per city policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. Santa Clarita Arts proudly offers multiple exhibits around the city for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return we ask that the city’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply visit santaclaritaarts.com or click here.

