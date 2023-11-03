Call for Entries for 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.

The theme is “Through the Eyes of a Child.” What would your family, community and world taste, smell, sound, look or feel like to a child? Express your inner child. All writers, amateur and professional, are invited to submit poetry for consideration. Past applicants and winners are welcome to submit.

The deadline for the 2024 Sidewalk Poetry Project entries is Nov. 27, 2023.

Poems must be in English and must be within a maximum of 5 lines, 32 characters per line (including spaces) and 160 characters overall (including spaces).

To enter visit Santa Clarita Arts.

