February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
| Thursday, Feb 1, 2024
Joshua Tree Chronicles

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez. This multidisciplinary series, running from Tuesday, Feb. 6 through Monday, April 1, at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, with a special reception on Thursday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., delves deep into the existential narrative of Joshua Tree (Yucca brevifolia), a symbol of endurance in the arid landscape of the southwestern United States.

Vasquez, through his artificial intelligence-generated images, brings a new perspective on the plight of Joshua Tree in the Antelope Valley. His work is a poignant commentary on the ecological challenges faced by this iconic tree, including climate change, habitat loss, wildfires, human activities and offers a glimpse into worlds where the fate of the Joshua Tree isn’t left to chance. The series includes dynamic videography, enhancing the narrative with visual sequences that evoke empathy and awareness about the urgent need for conservation. Join us at The MAIN for this exhibition that blends art and environmental advocacy, encouraging us to confront our collective responsibility towards nature.

To learn more about “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
Feb. 24: ‘Enchanted, The Secret Language’ at The MAIN

Feb. 24: ‘Enchanted, The Secret Language’ at The MAIN
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
"Enchanted: The Secret Language" featuring Mentalist Allen Gittelson will apppear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 24.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts

Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
FULL STORY...

Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN

Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International airport while infectious on Jan. 25.
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
I am thrilled to share some exciting news that hits close to the heart – a celebration of love like no other this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
Dr. Christine Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
I hope the new year is off to a good start for you.
Dr. Christine Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
A steady stream of students poured into California Institute of the Arts' Bijou Theater at the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18 to attend one of the season’s last Character Animation Winter Session Talks.
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County's first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
This February, love is in the air as local couples are offered a unique opportunity to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
County Assessor Alerts Homeowners of incoming Tax Savings
Assessor Jeff Prang reminds homeowners that property tax savings, in the form of a $7,000 reduction to their home’s taxable value, awaits them until the middle of next month.
County Assessor Alerts Homeowners of incoming Tax Savings
Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch. 
Feb. 1: Carousel Wishes, Valentine Kisses Campaign
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will now be extended until March 31.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation that promotes parental involvement and brings transparency to public schools’ sexual education curriculum.
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
California State University, Northridge historian and archivist Keith Rice, working with Africana studies professor Karin Stanford, has spent the past decade collecting the oral histories of Los Angelenos
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. 
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $125,000 subaward grant as part of a $3 million Title V grant awarded to CSUN from the U.S. Department of Education. 
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
The Department of Africana Studies and Black House at California State University, Northridge will be exploring the rich and complex realm of African American art during the month of February, Black History Month.
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
