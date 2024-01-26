Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.

The city recognizes the growing importance of digital platforms in the art world and has created a unique and accessible way for individuals to engage with art. The Santa Clarita Arts app is designed to cater to both seasoned art enthusiasts and newcomers, making art appreciation an enjoyable and educational experience for all.

Available for download on the App Store for iPhone users (city.sc/artAR-apple) and the Google Play Store for Android users (city.sc/artAR-android) or by searching “Santa Clarita Arts,” the Santa Clarita Arts app acts as a guide through Old Town Newhall, pinpointing different pieces of art to view through your phone at different locations. The map will show the user each art piece’s location, with an “Art Radar” to lead the way.

Artist Drake Arnold was invited to create a site-specific proposal that considered the connection to the historical elements of Old Town Newhall to tell stories and create a dialogue that represents the premiere Arts and Entertainment District.

The proposal consists of a series of 10 conceptual, digital art installations using augmented reality, in the forms of both virtual 3D and 2D. Arnold studied Music Composition at College of Central Florida and later earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Art from the University of Tampa. Some of the art pieces include a “William S. Hart Memorial Statue,” “Dyson Sphere” and an “Active Avocado” where users can choose different stretches and exercises with this digital workout partner.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Arts app and all aspects of art in Santa Clarita visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...