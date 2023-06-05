Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster. The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality. Currently, construction work is Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, June 5 – Tuesday, June 6

Northbound SR-14

Lane Replacement between Avenue N and Avenue L

Wednesday, June 7 – Thursday, June 8

Northbound SR-14

Lane Replacement between Avenue L and Avenue J

Friday, June 9 at 10 p.m. – Saturday, June 10 at 7 a.m.

Northbound SR-14

Lane Replacement between Avenue J and Avenue I

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. This is a Full Freeway Closure, connectors and onramps will be affected. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over”.

