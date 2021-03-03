header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
47°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
| Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
transportation

SACRAMENTO — Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.

The California Transportation Plan 2050 details the state’s long-range transportation vision and establishes a roadmap to improve mobility and accessibility in the state while reducing greenhouse gas or GHG emissions related to transportation.

“California’s transportation system connects 40 million residents to jobs, housing, vital services, and recreation,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “The plan sets a bold vision to foster economic vitality, protect our environment, and meet the transportation needs of all Californians.”

The CTP 2050 is a comprehensive, ambitious plan that – as opposed to focusing on individual projects or budgets – examines wide-ranging policies and strategies to meet several key objectives, including:

* Expanding economic opportunities through the easy, integrated movement of people, freight, and services

* Creating a low-carbon transportation system that protects public and environmental health

* Advancing transportation equity and improving quality of life for Californians

* Responding to current and emerging trends and challenges, including demographic and economic shifts, land-use changes, and other factors

* Enhancing safety and security on bridges, highways, and roads

* Fostering healthy lifestyles through walking and bicycling paths

* Harnessing potential changes in travel behavior, such as increased use of autonomous vehicles, shared mobility services, and the effects of increased telework, telehealth and distance learning, to reduce our reliance on driving

* Supporting sustainable growth and affordable housing

By 2050, California’s transportation system will need to support an estimated 45 million residents with an integrated, sustainable network of mobility options that provide safe, convenient, and reliable access to jobs, education, healthcare, and other services that improve quality of life in all areas of the state.

California must do this while also achieving its goal of reducing GHG emissions to 80 percent below 1990 emissions levels by 2050.

To make this a reality, Caltrans and local transportation agencies identified eight priorities in the CTP 2050 to guide policy and budget decisions and transportation planning in the years ahead:

* Safety – Provide a safe and secure system designed to eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries and withstand natural disasters

* Climate – Achieve statewide GHG emission reduction targets and make the state’s transportation system more resilient to climate change

* Equity – Eliminate transportation barriers and expand access across all communities, particularly in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color and for people with disabilities

* Accessibility – Improve mobility across all modes including transit, walking, biking, and vehicle travel so all Californians can safely and easily reach their destination

* Quality of Life and Public Health – Enable vibrant, healthy communities through expanded walking and bicycling paths and convenient transit options to reduce GHG emissions and dependence on driving

* Economy – Support a vibrant, resilient economy by improving freight movement and access to housing and jobs

* Environment – Reduce the negative impacts of transportation by expanding low-carbon and sustainable mobility options

* Infrastructure – Maintain a reliable transportation system that is sustainable and resilient to climate change and natural disasters

During the development of the CTP 2050, roadway congestion was initially reduced in many cities due to COVID-19. However, while the pandemic continues, vehicle traffic has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels and is likely to worsen, especially if transit service and ridership remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Expanding access to transit and safe walking and bicycle paths were priorities for Caltrans before the arrival of COVID-19 and remain essential to achieving a sustainable recovery.

The CTP 2050 seeks to advance racial and economic justice by redirecting resources to marginalized and underinvested communities and amplifying voices that have been historically excluded from the transportation decision-making process.

The plan emphasizes the importance of engagement and careful planning to ensure all Californians enjoy the benefits of transportation projects and are not subject to negative project impacts, particularly in historically underserved and underrepresented communities, such as Black and Latino neighborhoods.

Improving engagement in planning at the neighborhood level will limit those communities’ exposure to pollution from the transportation system, provide expanded mobility options, and enhance access to jobs, education, healthy food, and transit.

Visit the California Transportation Plan page to view the report.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
FULL STORY...
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
FULL STORY...
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
California State University, Northridge is launching an interdisciplinary master’s degree in sustainability, set to begin fall 2022.
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its United Kingdom-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021, on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Island Princess.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Sam Horn, president of Master’s University and Seminary for the past year, will be stepping down from his position, university officials said Monday.
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 91 new deaths and 1,407 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,212 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its study session virtually Thursday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
After its cancelation last year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the College of the Canyons Scholarly Presentation will return this spring in a new virtual format.
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita Planning commissioners are expected to make a decision Tuesday regarding the proposed expansion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via multiple construction projects that include building a second inpatient tower.
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 32 new deaths and 987 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
The Saugus High School academic decathlon team will advance to the state competition after placing in the top 10 in the county competition.
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
%d bloggers like this: