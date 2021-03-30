Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year

Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons “Canyons Promise” program for the 2021-22 academic year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, this comprehensive student success program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students with plans to attend full-time.

“It is not too late to sign-up for the Canyons Promise program,” said Jasmine Ruys, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Student Services at the college. “Interested students should sign-up as soon as possible to ensure they can complete all the necessary steps and meet the program’s deadlines.”

The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees during their first year of study. Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Promise benefits extended to their second year.

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or AB 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

As a first step, students must submit summer and fall 2021 college enrollment applications. Upon completion, applicants will receive a sign-up link via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 1, 2021. Late submissions will not be considered. Students will be notified of their admittance to the program after May 1.

In addition to offering waived tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path. It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

To that end, students accepted into the program must fulfill the program’s summer commitments, which include the completion of two Summer College Skills courses, a Promise Orientation, and a College Welcome Day. This series of summer requirements will provide students with timely information and the relevant skills needed to transition successfully into college.

For more information, visit the Canyons Promise website for full details and deadlines.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...