March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications Until May 1 for 2021-22 Academic Year
| Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
canyons promise

Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons “Canyons Promise” program for the 2021-22 academic year.

Launched during the fall 2017 semester, this comprehensive student success program provides increased opportunities for first-time college students with plans to attend full-time.

“It is not too late to sign-up for the Canyons Promise program,” said Jasmine Ruys, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Student Services at the college. “Interested students should sign-up as soon as possible to ensure they can complete all the necessary steps and meet the program’s deadlines.”

The program helps students to achieve their educational goals by paying tuition and fees during their first year of study. Students who maintain the program’s requirements may have their Promise benefits extended to their second year.

To be eligible, a student must be a California resident (or AB 540-eligible student) and a first-time college student.

As a first step, students must submit summer and fall 2021 college enrollment applications. Upon completion, applicants will receive a sign-up link via email.

After signing up for Canyons Promise, students must complete all items found on the new student checklist, including the completion of a FAFSA or California Dream Act application, by May 1, 2021. Late submissions will not be considered. Students will be notified of their admittance to the program after May 1.

In addition to offering waived tuition, the program provides students with high-touch student support and ongoing academic and career counseling to ensure they remain on their academic path. It also leverages the many resources available to students across the college to promote student success.

To that end, students accepted into the program must fulfill the program’s summer commitments, which include the completion of two Summer College Skills courses, a Promise Orientation, and a College Welcome Day. This series of summer requirements will provide students with timely information and the relevant skills needed to transition successfully into college.

For more information, visit the Canyons Promise website for full details and deadlines.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.
LASD: April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, So ‘Give the Phone a Break’
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart District Students in Grades 7-12 Begin Return to Campus
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
California Must Show Evidence Supporting Its COVID-Related Church Occupancy Cap
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
Symposium to Explore Movement Across Borders, Temporalities
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Saugus Union School District officials announced plans to rescind teacher layoff notices and moved forward with an April 19 return to full-class, in-person instruction.
Saugus District to Rescind Teacher Layoffs, Resume Full In-Person Instruction April 19
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.
Nearly One-Third of SCV Residents Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19
The Newhall School District announced the return of full day, in-person learning beginning Monday, April 19.
Newhall School District Returns to Full Day, In-Person Learning Beginning April 19
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 7 new deaths and 378 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,176 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Continued Protection of Essential Workers; 27,176 Total SCV Cases
Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3
The Valencia Vikings dominated their second game of the season, beating host Canyon 73-3 on Friday night.
Vikings Trounce Cowboys 73-3
Golden Valley Tops West Ranch 31-15
The run game was alive and well for the Golden Valley football team on Friday night, as the Grizzlies used a punishing ground attack to defeat the West Ranch Wildcats 31-15 at Valencia High School.
Golden Valley Tops West Ranch 31-15
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Driven by the reopening of restaurants and the tourism industry, California unemployment dropped to 8.5% in February, the Golden State’s lowest mark of the pandemic.
State Unemployment Rate Ticks Downward to Lowest Level of Pandemic
City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
Get your boots ready for an action-packed quest through the Wild West in the month of April with the city of Santa Clarita!
City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session, Thursday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. 
April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elect Chairman Scott J. Svonkin, Vice-Chair Ari Ruiz
The Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance has unanimously re‑elected Scott J. Svonkin, for the 19th consecutive year as its chairman and re-elected Ari Ruiz as the Vice Chairman.
Los Angeles County Commission on Insurance Re-Elect Chairman Scott J. Svonkin, Vice-Chair Ari Ruiz
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 39 new deaths and 859 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,122 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 for First Time Since October; 27,122 Total SCV Cases
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
A new ruling from the California Supreme Court has said that judges within the state must consider a person’s ability to post bail and the authorities may not detain a person merely because he or she can’t afford bail.
Supreme Court Ruling Eliminates Cash Bail Statewide for Some
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
College of the Canyons women’s tennis standout Mary MacAdam has committed to Ottawa University Arizona, becoming the first player in program history to continue competing with a four-year program.
Mary MacAdam Becomes COC’s First Women’s Tennis Transfer Player
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs on Thursday launched Reimagine Public Art, a virtual exhibition produced by DCA’s Public Art Division that highlights how artists respond to, and reimagine, Los Angeles amidst social, economic and healthcare emergencies.
City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Launches ‘Reimagine Public Art’ Virtual Exhibition
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
The L.A. County Metro board of directors approved a $679.4 million total budget for the Interstate 5 North County Enhancement Project in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, setting the stage for the project to move forward with construction of new carpool lanes.
Metro Approves $679.4 Million for I-5 Project
