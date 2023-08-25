Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season

College of the Canyons women’s soccer is set for its home opener on the Valencia campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs. Chaffey College.

Canyons closed out the 2022 season with an historic trip to the third round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional playoffs. The Lady Cougars eventually fell to No. 1 state ranked Chaffey in a shootout, before the Panthers finished runner-up to Saddleback College in the state championship game.

Two days after its home match vs. Chaffey, Canyons will take on that same Saddleback program in a home match set for Friday, Sept. 8.

Despite a trying start to its non-conference schedule, Canyons head coach Justin Lundin is confident in the depth of talent across the lineup.

“I’m excited to see where this team is going to go,” said Lundin. “We have the potential to do some really good things and have a strong team this year.”

After graduating 10 sophomores, and sending five of them to continue playing at four-year school, Lundin will still feature a number of established returners. That group includes goalkeeper Hazel Saucedo between the posts. Saucedo started five games for the Cougars as a freshman and allowed just one goal, holding onto a 5-0 record.

Emma Amaya, Natalie Quezada and Laurel Durkin will help run the back line once more.

Jessie Bonsness, a versatile player for Lundin last season,e is set to return, along with Natalia Zuluaga Ramirez, Giselle Gomez and Ryan Shepherd in the midfield. Kylie Storaker will also be back on the pitch along with Lizeth Gutierrez-Cervantes who played on the program’s 2021 Western State Conference (WSC), South Division championship team.

Canyons will also welcome a number of new players to the program, several of which have previously played together as part of the Antelope Valley Legends FC program.

A Saugus High School alum, Alyssa Edwards will join the squad after a year playing for CSUN’s women soccer program where she worked in three matches for the Matadors, putting away one goal.

Also new to the squad is Kiana Madera from Canyon High School and goalkeeper Annabella Gonzales from Pete Knight High School.

“We really do have the ability to make substitutions, make changes, without really losing anything because we’re going to have players coming off the bench who could be starting on any other day,” said Lundin.

“This is a good team, so it’s going to be fun to watch,” added Lundin.

