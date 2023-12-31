Lady Cougars Edge Out Palomar College 77-71

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons pulled out a 77-71 home win over highly regarded Palomar College at the Cougar Cage on Friday, taking its third victory in the last four games and getting back over the .500 mark.

Canyons (7-6) outscored the Comets in all but the second quarter, while its defensive effort limited Palomar to a 29.5 percent shooting mark for the game. The Comets attempted 48 three-pointers in the game, converting on just 17 for a mark of 35.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the duo of Aaliyah Garcia and Jade Sims each finished with 21 points across 38 minutes of action. Garcia added three assists and five rebounds while Sims pulled down a team-high nine boards with three assists, a steal and a block.

Amiya Robinson added 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and five steals in her 16 minutes off the bench. She was also a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line and helped seal the victory with a key offensive rebound and putback layup late in the fourth quarter.

Vanessa Zavala led the squad in minutes with 39 and provided 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks during that span. Alexa Ruelas finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Nevaeh Mageo led Palomar with 21 points. She was 7-of-16 from behind the arc and only attempted two other shots for the game. The Comets received 19 bench points with 14 coming from Angelina De Leon alongside six rebounds.

Palomar began the season on 10-game win streak but has since alternated losses and wins across its last five games. The Comets were coming off a lopsided 93-58 game vs. East L.A. College on Thursday.

Canyons travels to Cypress College for a 5 p.m. tip-off Thursday, Jan. 4. Conference play then begins on the road at L.A. Valley College Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...