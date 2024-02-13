Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.

Canyons (6-1) has now matched its best season start in program history by beginning a perfect 6-0. The Lady Cougars’ 2020 squad also started the season 6-0, then improved to 9-2, before having the remainder of its season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory over San Diego City (0-2) came in a tight 5-4 result which saw COC take a pair of doubles matches before three more points in singles play.

Sydney Tamondong and Ellie Wingo teamed for a victory at the No. 1 doubles court, with Faith Abt and Marie McCormick also taking a point as the No. 3 doubles duo.

Tamondong secured another point with her win as the No. 1 singles position. Elsewhere it was Abt at No. 5 and McCormick at No. 6 claiming crucial points.

Canyons wouldn’t be able to sustain that success vs. the defending state champions American River College (2-0). The Beavers emerged with a 9-0 victory in dealing the Canyons side its first loss of the year.

That loss also snapped Tamondong’s individual streak of six singles victories. Additionally, the No. 1 doubles duo of Tamondong/Wingo are now 5-1 for the season after falling vs. ARC on Saturday.

Through the team’s first seven matches Abt has posted a record of 4-3 from the No. 5 spot while McCormick is 5-2 at the No. 6 position.

COC is back in action Tuesday, Feb. 13 in a 2 p.m. conference match vs. Antelope Valley College.

Full results from Saturday’s matches vs. San Diego City and American River are below:

Canyons vs. San Diego City

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Lucia Farmer/Jessica Hoffpauir (SDC) — 8-1

(2) Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Sinaia Haskal/Anya Villanueva (SDC) — 5-8

(3) Faith Abt/Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Madeline Satrya/Arleen Torres (SDC) — 8-1

Singles

(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Lucia Farmer (SDC) — 6-1, 6-2

(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Sinaia Haskal (SDC) — 2-6, 2-6

(3) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Jessica Hoffpauir (SDC) — 6-4, 4-6, 0-1

(4) Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Anya Villanueva (SDC) — 3-6, 2-6

(5) Faith Abt (COC) defeats Arleen Torres (SDC) — 6-1, 6-0

(6) Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Madeline Satrya (SDC) — 6-0, 6-2

Canyons vs. American River College

Doubles

(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Nahreen Cheam/Maiah White (ARC) — 7-9

(2) Estrella Segura/Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Jane Spitters/Bella Hernandez (ARC) — 0-8

(3) Faith Abt/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Kaitlyn Nicholsky/Lanie Reddick (ARC) — 2-8

Singles

(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) loses to Nahreen Cheam (ARC) — 0-6, 2-6

(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Maiah White (ARC) — 0-6, 1-6

(3) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Jane Spitters (ARC) — 1-6, 0-6

(4) Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Kaitlyn Nicholsky (ARC) — 1-6, 0-6

(5) Faith Abt (COC) loses to Bella Hernandez (ARC) — 2-6, 0-6

(6) Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Lanie Reddick (ARC) — 3-6, 4-6

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...