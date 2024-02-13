Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Canyons (6-1) has now matched its best season start in program history by beginning a perfect 6-0. The Lady Cougars’ 2020 squad also started the season 6-0, then improved to 9-2, before having the remainder of its season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victory over San Diego City (0-2) came in a tight 5-4 result which saw COC take a pair of doubles matches before three more points in singles play.
Sydney Tamondong and Ellie Wingo teamed for a victory at the No. 1 doubles court, with Faith Abt and Marie McCormick also taking a point as the No. 3 doubles duo.
Tamondong secured another point with her win as the No. 1 singles position. Elsewhere it was Abt at No. 5 and McCormick at No. 6 claiming crucial points.
Canyons wouldn’t be able to sustain that success vs. the defending state champions American River College (2-0). The Beavers emerged with a 9-0 victory in dealing the Canyons side its first loss of the year.
That loss also snapped Tamondong’s individual streak of six singles victories. Additionally, the No. 1 doubles duo of Tamondong/Wingo are now 5-1 for the season after falling vs. ARC on Saturday.
Through the team’s first seven matches Abt has posted a record of 4-3 from the No. 5 spot while McCormick is 5-2 at the No. 6 position.
COC is back in action Tuesday, Feb. 13 in a 2 p.m. conference match vs. Antelope Valley College.
Full results from Saturday’s matches vs. San Diego City and American River are below:
Canyons vs. San Diego City
Doubles
(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) defeats Lucia Farmer/Jessica Hoffpauir (SDC) — 8-1
(2) Estrella Segura/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Sinaia Haskal/Anya Villanueva (SDC) — 5-8
(3) Faith Abt/Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Madeline Satrya/Arleen Torres (SDC) — 8-1
Singles
(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Lucia Farmer (SDC) — 6-1, 6-2
(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Sinaia Haskal (SDC) — 2-6, 2-6
(3) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Jessica Hoffpauir (SDC) — 6-4, 4-6, 0-1
(4) Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Anya Villanueva (SDC) — 3-6, 2-6
(5) Faith Abt (COC) defeats Arleen Torres (SDC) — 6-1, 6-0
(6) Marie McCormick (COC) defeats Madeline Satrya (SDC) — 6-0, 6-2
Canyons vs. American River College
Doubles
(1) Sydney Tamondong/Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Nahreen Cheam/Maiah White (ARC) — 7-9
(2) Estrella Segura/Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Jane Spitters/Bella Hernandez (ARC) — 0-8
(3) Faith Abt/Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Kaitlyn Nicholsky/Lanie Reddick (ARC) — 2-8
Singles
(1) Sydney Tamondong (COC) loses to Nahreen Cheam (ARC) — 0-6, 2-6
(2) Ellie Wingo (COC) loses to Maiah White (ARC) — 0-6, 1-6
(3) Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Jane Spitters (ARC) — 1-6, 0-6
(4) Nina Laurien (COC) loses to Kaitlyn Nicholsky (ARC) — 1-6, 0-6
(5) Faith Abt (COC) loses to Bella Hernandez (ARC) — 2-6, 0-6
(6) Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Lanie Reddick (ARC) — 3-6, 4-6
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.