November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
COC Women’s Soccer Pushes Unbeaten Streak to 13
| Friday, Nov 3, 2023
coc womens soccer nov 1

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

The College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer team defeated host Bakersfield College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a 1-0 result that pushed its unbeaten streak to 13 games.

The lone goal came early in the match from a combination play by Felicia Marquez where she worked her way down to put it past Renegades goalkeeper Ally Onsurez in the 18th minute.

The Cougars (13-3-2, 10-0-1) controlled the flow of the ball for a majority of the game and had six shots on Onsurez but did not find the back of the net again.

COC sophomore Ryan Shepherd was active for Canyons seeing the goal five times with three shots. Team scoring leader Ashley Striegel almost pushed her number to 11 off a header opportunity with 10 minutes to go in the match.

The Renegades (4-10-3, 2-8-1) had one opportunity to even the score in the 78th minute, but COC sophomore goalkeeper Hazel Saucedo denied the shot. Saucedo (7-3-1) backed the Cougars for the full 90 minutes earning the win and recording a shot saved.

The Lady Cougars are back on their home pitch Friday, November 3 for a 1:30 p.m. kick-off vs. Citrus College. Canyons will then hit the road to take on Antelope Valley College at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship

Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship
Friday, Nov 3, 2023
College of the Canyons Women's Golf was the victor of a Western State Conference title for the second time in as many years, after taking the top spot at the two-day championship tourney at Rio Bravo Country Club Oct. 29-30.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year

TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week

COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day

Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Get ready to return to Christmastown with Jack Skellington and Sally as the third annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint on Saturday, Dec. 9. There will be two separate showtimes, at noon and 5 p.m.
Dec. 9: ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Inspired Dance Film Festival Screens CalArts Student Film
California Institute of the Arts student Hanna Wu’s (Dance BFA 2022, MFA 2024) latest film work "Kissing in the Cold: The Film" screened at the fourth annual Inspired Dance Film Festival in Sydney, Australia. Wu was named a 2023 finalist for the Student and Mobile Device category.
Inspired Dance Film Festival Screens CalArts Student Film
California State Parks, Partners Launch ‘Arts in California Parks’ Program
California State Parks announced the launch of a new program, Arts in California Parks, to help make California’s parks more inclusive and welcoming. Through this new program, artists, culture bearers and California Native American tribes will be eligible to receive funding to create artwork throughout state and local parks.
California State Parks, Partners Launch ‘Arts in California Parks’ Program
Nov. 7: SCV Water Boad Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 7: SCV Water Boad Regular Meeting
Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship
College of the Canyons Women's Golf was the victor of a Western State Conference title for the second time in as many years, after taking the top spot at the two-day championship tourney at Rio Bravo Country Club Oct. 29-30.
Lady Cougars Bring Home Second Straight WSC Championship
Heros of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presented medals to deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and one retired LASD detective for their heroic actions with the highest honors during the annual Valor Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Heros of Saugus School Shooting Among LASD Honorees
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers City Hall.
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness.
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs in Assembly District 40, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Last week, The Master’s University hosted its annual Global Outreach Week, bringing an international focus to the campus with events such as missions seminars and an outreach fair.
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest '23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Child & Family Center is excited to announce that their Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce, Economic Development
Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce, Economic Development
