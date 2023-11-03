COC Women’s Soccer Pushes Unbeaten Streak to 13

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

The College of the Canyons Women’s Soccer team defeated host Bakersfield College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a 1-0 result that pushed its unbeaten streak to 13 games.

The lone goal came early in the match from a combination play by Felicia Marquez where she worked her way down to put it past Renegades goalkeeper Ally Onsurez in the 18th minute.

The Cougars (13-3-2, 10-0-1) controlled the flow of the ball for a majority of the game and had six shots on Onsurez but did not find the back of the net again.

COC sophomore Ryan Shepherd was active for Canyons seeing the goal five times with three shots. Team scoring leader Ashley Striegel almost pushed her number to 11 off a header opportunity with 10 minutes to go in the match.

The Renegades (4-10-3, 2-8-1) had one opportunity to even the score in the 78th minute, but COC sophomore goalkeeper Hazel Saucedo denied the shot. Saucedo (7-3-1) backed the Cougars for the full 90 minutes earning the win and recording a shot saved.

The Lady Cougars are back on their home pitch Friday, November 3 for a 1:30 p.m. kick-off vs. Citrus College. Canyons will then hit the road to take on Antelope Valley College at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

