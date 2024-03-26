Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match

College of the Canyons women’s tennis played to a convincing 7-2 conference win over Ventura College on Moica to strengthen its potential playoff resume.
Canyons (13-5, 9-4) has now equaled a program-best 13 wins to match the 2022 team. That year’s squad finished the year 13-3 and won the program’s first Western State Conference championship.
The current Lady Cougars currently sit third in the conference standings behind Glendale (15-3, 11-2) and Santa Monica (10-5, 10-3) with one regular season match remaining. That record has COC poised for the program’s second postseason berth.
Canyons earned a pair of doubles points and won five of six singles matches. One point on each side was earned by default.
Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura played to a doubles win from the No. 1 spot with both then going on to win their singles matchups.
Tamondong at No. 1 and Segura at No. 2 led a Canyons contingent that also saw No. 4 Nina Laurien and No. 5 Faith Abt play to victory.
Canyons, winners in three of the last four, will next play at Santa Monica in the regular season finale Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m.
Full results from Monday’s match vs. Ventura are below:
Doubles
Sydney Tamondong/Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Alexis Schmidt/Nicole Iannacone (VC) — 8-3
Faith Abt/Jaclyn Wosk (COC) loses to Bella Moga/Bella DeRosa (VC) — 8-9
Nina Laurien/Marie McCormick (COC) wins by default
Singles
Sydney Tamondong (COC) defeats Alexis Schmidt (VC) — 6-2, 6-3
Estrella Segura (COC) defeats Nicole Iannacone (VC) — 3-6, 6-3, 1-0
Marie McCormick (COC) loses to Bella Moga (VC) —3-6, 2-6
Nina Laurien (COC) defeats Bella DeRosa (VC) —6-4, 6-2
Faith Abt (COC) defeats Beryllyn Paz (VC) — 7-6 (5), 6-2
Jaclyn Wosk (COC) wins by default
