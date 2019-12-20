Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K

Patricia Cascione pleaded no contest to one count of embezzling on December 18, 2019 and on December 20 was sentenced to one year in jail and five years’ formal probation.
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy District Attorney Benyomin Forer of the Cyber Crime Division said Cascione, 53, of Saugus, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public or private officer and agreed to pay restitution to both victims named in the criminal complaint.
Cascione, a certified public accountant, was the chief financial officer of the Beverly Hills Cancer Center and the volunteer treasurer for two local Girl Scouts of the United States of America chapters as well as a Santa Clarita Valley-based Girl Scouts service unit when the crimes occurred, the prosecutor said.
From March 1, 2013, to February 13, 2017, Cascione used funds totaling $58,863 from the Girl Scouts accounts for her personal use.
Furthermore, in her CFO role, the defendant diverted $34,500 in donations from the cancer center to one of her Girl Scouts accounts in order to embezzle the money, the prosecutor added.
Case BA471972 was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Emerging Cyber Trends Team.
