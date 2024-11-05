header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
| Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024

pets vetsThe Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.

The event will be held in partnership with Pets Global, Inc., an independently owned pet health company.

The event is free to attend, open to the public and will include:

–Giveaways and starter kits from pet food brands Zignature and Fussie Cat.

–Fees waived for adoptions on all cats and dogs (just pay licensing).

–Veterans groups, including local recruiters.

–Lovies Dogz Foundation, to talk about service animals and second chances.

–Arrow Custom Dog Training for training consultations.

–Face painting, food trucks, local retailers and more.

The Castaic Animal Care Center,

31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

To learn more about animal adoption in the Santa Clarita Valley, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov.

vets pets flyer
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather

County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert in anticipation of strong, high-speed winds and dangerous fire weather conditions that will impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County late Tuesday night through at least Thursday afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event

Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.
FULL STORY...

2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.

2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...

Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term

Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival

Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry Partnership with CalArts to Feed Students
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced a newly-formed partnership with California Institute of the Arts and its Basic Needs Center.
SCV Food Pantry Partnership with CalArts to Feed Students
County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather
The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert in anticipation of strong, high-speed winds and dangerous fire weather conditions that will impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County late Tuesday night through at least Thursday afternoon.
County Urges SCV Residents to Prepare for High Winds, Fire Weather
COC Purchasing Department Receives 2024 National Procurement Institute Award
For the fourth consecutive time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department received a 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
COC Purchasing Department Receives 2024 National Procurement Institute Award
TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win
Amidst the festivities for the team's seniors for the final regular season game, there was a soccer match, as The Master's University women's soccer team took a convincing 5-0 win over Life Pacific at Reese Field on Sat. Nov. 2.
TMU Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 5-0 Win
March 28: Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Laughs for a Cause
After the roaring success of the first Laughs for a Cause comedy show, Soroptimist International of Valencia announces the return of this fundraiser on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 28: Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Laughs for a Cause
Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.
Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event
Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main
The MAIN and Hope Theatre Arts presents "Yellow Face" from the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, beginning the weekend of Nov.15-17 at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Hope Theatre Arts Presents ‘Yellow Face’ at The Main
2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.
2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.
Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf and other Frozen favorites at the 4th annual Holiday Skate Show featuring the beloved Disney movie, Frozen, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 14 with two separate times to attend, noon and 5 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday Skate Show at The Cube
Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs
As the final Foothill League football games concluded on Friday, Nov. 1, league standings sorted out pretty much to recent expectations. Valencia beat West Ranch 35-0 to stand alone as champion at 6-0 in league. Hart defeated Saugus 54-40 to come in second at 5-1. Golden Valley took down Canyon 35-21 to place third at 4-2. Also to recent expectations, these top three in league are all playoff-bound this Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Three Foothill League Football Teams in Playoffs
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
SCVNews.com