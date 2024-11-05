Castaic Animal Center, Pets Global, Partner for Veterans Adoption Event

The Castaic Animal Care Center will host a family-friendly Veterans Weekend Pet Adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to honor veterans and encourage the community to learn more about the benefits of pet adoption.

The event will be held in partnership with Pets Global, Inc., an independently owned pet health company.

The event is free to attend, open to the public and will include:

–Giveaways and starter kits from pet food brands Zignature and Fussie Cat.

–Fees waived for adoptions on all cats and dogs (just pay licensing).

–Veterans groups, including local recruiters.

–Lovies Dogz Foundation, to talk about service animals and second chances.

–Arrow Custom Dog Training for training consultations.

–Face painting, food trucks, local retailers and more.

The Castaic Animal Care Center,

31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

To learn more about animal adoption in the Santa Clarita Valley, visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...