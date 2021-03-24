Castaic District to Resume Full-Day In-Person Instruction April 19

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021

By Press Release

The Castaic Union School District will resume full-day in-person instruction on Monday, April 19, CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle said in an email to Castaic families Wednesday.

Here’s the note:

It is with great excitement that I share with you that we will be returning to Full Day In-Person Instruction on April 19th. The schedule will be the same school schedule that we had before COVID-19 hit.

Students will attend four full days and Wednesday will be a shortened day just like before. We are able to accomplish this with the recent change in social distancing to 3 ft between students and there are still many families that are continuing with Distance Learning.

All of the current rules still apply with 6 ft social distancing everywhere else, masks are mandatory as well as hand washing. All students will still need to fill out the health screening via ParentSquare prior to entering campus.

More information will be provided via your school site.

Families that are in the Castaic Virtual Campus and those families that were not comfortable returning to in-person instruction will remain on Distance Learning for the remainder of the school year.

We want to express our gratitude to all of the parents who have helped us navigate this pandemic safely over the past year. We appreciate your understanding, flexibility, and cooperation in supporting CUSD. Our top priority has been the safety of students and staff all along. Hopefully, this begins our journey to recovery and normalcy.

Sincerely,

Steve Doyle

Superintendent

About Castaic Union School District

Serving 2,000 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, advancing the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high-achieving, and socially responsible students.

