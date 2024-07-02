Hello Auto Group Launches Annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive

The Hello Auto Group has announced its third annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This year, the Hellow Auto Group will partner with three Santa Clarita Valley school districts, Sulphur Springs Union School District, Newhall School District and Castaic Union School District, t support students preparing for the upcoming school year.

Hello Auto Group has contacted these school districts to understand their specific needs and are collecting donations of backpacks and school supplies to ensure that every student is equipped with the essentials they need for a successful academic year. Donations can be dropped off at any local Hello Auto Group dealership.

Additionally, Hello Auto Group has created an Amazon Back-to-School Registry for those who prefer to donate online. Items purchased from the registry will be shipped directly to the nearest dealership, making contributing easier than ever.

“As back-to-school season approaches, it is crucial that we come together to support our community’s young minds. By providing them with the necessary tools, we help set them up for success,” said Jessica Menendez, Giving Coordinator of Hello Auto Group. “We are grateful for the support of our customers, staff, partners and the generosity of our community.”

The Back-to-School Backpack Drive is an opportunity for the community to make an impact and a difference in the lives of SCV students. The goal is to work together to ensure that every child starts the school year prepared and confident.

Donation Dates: July 1 to July 30

Drop-off Locations: At any Hello Auto Group dealership. Hello Auto Group Mazda-Suburu-Kia, 24000 Creekside Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Amazon Registry Link: Amazon Back to School Donation Link

For more information on how to help, please visit www.helloautogroup.com or contact Jessica Menendez at Jessica.Menendez@helloautogroup.com.

