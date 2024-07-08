CUSD to Discuss Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Concerns

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia.

The Board is expected to adopt a resolution addressing the community’s concerns regarding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

Background

Since approximately May 2023, concerns have been raised and complaints filed regarding noxious odors emanating from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill (CCL) and the potential health effects of those odors on the communities surrounding the Landfill.

In November 2023, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“USEPA”) formed a task force of federal, state, regional and local agencies in an effort to address the Community Concerns, including the South Coast AQMD; County of Los Angeles Public Health; the California Environmental Protection Agency; CalRecycle; the California Department of Toxic Substances Control; the California Water Boards, Los Angeles Region 4; and the California Air Resources Board (“Task Force”).

On June 4, 2024, the USEPA issued new findings and found the Landfill in violation (“Findings and Violations”) of applicable federal laws governing the operation of the Landfill. USEPA stated that the Violations have caused or can cause excess emissions of hydrogen sulfide, volatile hazardous air pollutants (“VHAP”), and volatile organic compounds (“VOC”) including methane; and that excess emissions of hydrogen sulfide (“H2S”), volatile hazardous air pollutants (“VHAP”), and volatile organic compounds (“VOC”) have been identified near the Landfill, which can pose a threat to the short-term and long-term health of the District’s community.

In accordance with the District’s mission to advance the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment, the Board urges the Operator and Task Force to, without further delay, implement appropriate mitigation measures to address the concerns indicated in this resolution and the ongoing impacts on the District’s community.

The Board commits that the District will continue to take appropriate measures to address impacts on the District’s school sites.

Click [here] for the full agenda.

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners, while providing a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment.

The Castaic Union School District will develop independent, high-achieving and socially responsible students.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...