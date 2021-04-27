header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
| Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021

County of LA COVID-19 VaccinationBy Brad Kutner

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Joe Biden celebrated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s relaxing of rules for outdoor mask wearing in a speech Tuesday afternoon from the North Lawn of the White House.

“Going to a picnic, as along as you’re vaccinated and outdoors, you can do it without a mask,” he said of the CDC’s new standards. “If you’re vaccinated, you can do more things more safely both outdoors and indoors.”

The new guidelines say people who are vaccinated can congregate outdoors with other people in small groups without a mask, even with people who haven’t gotten a shot yet. Concerns remain for heavily attended outdoor events like sporting events and concerts, where social distancing is hard and the number of unvaccinated people is unknown.

Biden spoke shortly after White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC leadership held a Zoom meeting for members of the press to emphasize the risk of Covid-19 transmission outdoors and without masks, especially among those who are vaccinated, is incredibly low.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky went a step further and suggested fully vaccinated people can return to many of their favorite indoor activities as well.

“As we gather more and more data on the efficacy of vaccines, we know masked, fully vaccinated people can go to religious services, go to a bar and participate in indoor exercise classes,” she said. “The more people who are vaccinated, the more steps we can take towards spending time with people we love.”

As for states that still have public mask mandates in place, Walensky stressed “we no longer feel that the vaccinated people require masks outdoors” and instead pushed for consistency.

“A lot of that is the inability to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated,” she said. “And to say that in those settings, when you have those at that density, we really do worry about protecting the unvaccinated people.”

Biden also touted new vaccination numbers in his speech Tuesday. According to the president, nearly 141 million Americans over 18 have had at least one dose with almost 40% of U.S. adults fully vaccinated.

He stressed the only way to get the nation back on track is to get shots in arms.

“While we still have a long way to go in this fight to get us to July 4th. We’ve made stunning process because of the American people,” Biden said, referencing his Independence Day target for returning to a state of relative normalcy.

Fauci also spoke to the efficacy of the different vaccines in relation to the coronavirus variants around the world.

The strain known as B117, the most prominent variant in the U.S., was show to be weak to the vaccines available to Americans, which is good news as it’s been detected in more and more unvaccinated young people as of late.

The South African variant is not only dominant here but also in other parts of the world. According to Fauci, the Johnson & Johnson jab is only 64% effective and the AstraZeneca shot is “not so good.” But even the lower efficacy J&J vaccine had no deaths or hospitalization following its use in South Africa.

Pfizer’s vaccine, according to a small study, was found to be 100% effective against the B117 strain but Fauci noted the size of the study wasn’t a great determinate quite yet.

“While efficacy went down for moderate disease, serious disease went down [as well],” he added about the mRNA shot’s successes in clinic trial.

The vaccine showed a 50% effective rate against Brazil’s P1 variant after a single dose, and those numbers stayed the same following a second dose. Another study in Chile found 67% effectiveness against P1.

The two U.S. variants, one from California and the other from New York, were found to be stunted by the vaccines as well. Fauci said in-vitro testing, which pits the virus against antibodies made by the vaccines in a test tube, showed the two-dose shots provide a cushion to help keep the worst symptoms from the respiratory disease at bay.

As international news focuses on India’s struggle with a new wave of infections, Fauci said its Indian-made jab Covaxin “neutralizes” a local variant known as B1.617.

“Despite difficulties in India, the vaccine could be an important antidote,” he said.

Biden said Tuesday that he’d communicated with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We’re sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs,” he said.

As the CDC eases rules for mask wearing, a collection of congressional Republican doctors who released a PSA encouraging their base to get the shot. They include Senators Roger Marshall of Kansas and John Boozman of Arkansas and Congressmen Greg Murphy of North Carolina and Georgia’s Buddy Carter.

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time, and it resulted in a clear path to eradicating the pandemic,” the lawmakers said in the video, using a moniker given to the early days of the vaccine program under former President Donald Trump.

They pushed back on the idea that the vaccines were “rushed,” saying they are the product of the former president “cutting red tape” and getting “the job done in record time.”

“The only way to protect our loved ones and end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms is to get vaccinated,” they added.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
SACRAMENTO – The DMV continues to offer REAL IDs to Californians as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extends the enforcement date from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
%d bloggers like this: