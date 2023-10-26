Chiquita Canyon Grant Relief Deadline Extended

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.

The extension was granted in response to a letter submitted by the Val Verde Civic Association that identified challenges faced by local residents.

“I’m concerned that we haven’t received more applications despite having launched the relief program over three weeks ago,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “The insightful letter I received from the Val Verde Civic Association flagged some challenges local residents are facing. I believe it’s our duty to make sure we address those challenges head-on and meet residents where they are at, so extending this deadline made sense. Folks are undoubtedly experiencing financial hardships due to running their air conditioning systems non-stop. These utility relief funds can at least help mitigate the impact on residents’ wallets.”

Presently, about 100 applications have been submitted. Relief program planners from the County estimate over 900 households are eligible for utility relief funds.

At Barger’s direction, more outreach efforts are also being launched in the coming week. A second mass text alert will be sent to cell phones in eligible areas, and Grow America – the County’s third party administrator – will distribute door hangers in neighborhoods surrounding the landfill.

The relief funds will reimburse residents of Val Verde, Castaic and surrounding communities for their electric utility expenses incurred between May 1, 2023 through Oct. 31, 2023.

Applications for the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program can be completed online at ChiquitaCanyonLandfillRelief. lacda.org. Grant awards range between $1,000 to $2,000 per household, based on proximity to the landfill.

Residents who speak languages other than English or need help completing the online application can make an appointment to receive in-person support at the Los Angeles County Castaic Library, located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

One-on-one appointments will be offered on days and times suitable to residents’ availability. Appointments can be made by dialing (626) 547-4056 or online at ChiquitaCanyonLandfillRelief. lacda.org.

