CHP Holiday Tips: Drive Safely, Stay Off the ‘Naughty List’

SACRAMENTO – During this busy travel season, the California Highway Patrol is giving the gift of traffic safety tips to help keep motorists off the “naughty list.”

During the hustle and bustle of the holidays, leave the dashing to the reindeer and take your time to ensure you arrive safely at your destination.

Another way to stay safe on the road during a time that may include increased celebrations is to designate a non-drinking driver. Unfortunately, more than 1,000 drivers did not heed this advice prior to the Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period in 2018, resulting in 1,166 arrests by CHP officers for driving under the influence.

“Our goal at the CHP is for everyone to get home safely,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “When a person chooses to drink and drive, it not only puts their safety at risk, but it endangers the life of everyone on the road with them. We encourage the public to help us save lives and remove these dangerous drivers from the roadway by reporting them to 9-1-1.”

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 16 people were killed and nearly 350 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers in California throughout the 102-hour holiday enforcement period last year.

This year’s Christmas MEP begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any drivers who need help.

Whether your holiday travel includes destinations near or far, it will likely mean increased traffic on the roadways. It is important to practice safe driving habits, including getting plenty of rest, avoiding distractions, and always buckling up.

