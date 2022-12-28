CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend

The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.

The CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. During that time, all available CHP officers will be out on patrol with a focus on removing impaired drivers.

“Every year, people’s lives are impacted forever by making the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Driving impaired is never worth it and certainly not the way to ring in the new year – always designate a sober driver.”

During the previous new year’s MEP, 29 people were killed and CHP officers arrested 495 impaired drivers. Additionally, the CHP issued over 2,300 citations for speeding and 26 citations for seat belt violations during the same time period.

To help bolster this year’s holiday traffic safety effort across state lines, the CHP will again coordinate with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and law enforcement partners from all over the Western United States. With this year’s “Eyes on the Interstates” initiative, officers from Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Montana will be teaming up with the CHP to increase awareness about driving under the influence and removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...