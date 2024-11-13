header image

1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign
| Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Water drop


In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.

This $850,000 federal grant is dedicated to reducing injuries and fatalities among child passengers across the state.

The yearlong CARSEAT campaign will provide essential resources and education on child passenger safety. Through community-focused events, the CHP will conduct presentations, training sessions, and child safety seat inspections, ensuring families know how to correctly install and use car seats. The program also offers free child safety seats to families in need, helping make safety accessible to all.

“Ensuring the safety of our youngest passengers is a responsibility we take seriously. Child safety seats are essential in preventing injuries and saving lives,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This grant allows us to expand our efforts and educate parents and caregivers, empowering them to make safe choices for their children every time they’re on the road.”

California law requires that children under age 8 be secured in an appropriate child safety seat in the rear of a vehicle. Children under age 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they weigh 40 pounds or more or are at least 40 inches tall.

Contact your local CHP Area office for more information on child passenger safety, car seat installation, and seat belt regulations.

This program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nov. 11-17: Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.
Prayer Angels for the Military Seeks Holiday Help
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.
JCI Santa Clarita Brings the Joy with Annual Santa’s Helpers Event
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Regular Season Volleyball Championship
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways.
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Monday Evening
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
UPDATE: Whitesides Wins Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
SCVNews.com