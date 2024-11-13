CHP Secures Federal Grant to Help Boost Child Passenger Safety Campaign

In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.

This $850,000 federal grant is dedicated to reducing injuries and fatalities among child passengers across the state.

The yearlong CARSEAT campaign will provide essential resources and education on child passenger safety. Through community-focused events, the CHP will conduct presentations, training sessions, and child safety seat inspections, ensuring families know how to correctly install and use car seats. The program also offers free child safety seats to families in need, helping make safety accessible to all.

“Ensuring the safety of our youngest passengers is a responsibility we take seriously. Child safety seats are essential in preventing injuries and saving lives,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This grant allows us to expand our efforts and educate parents and caregivers, empowering them to make safe choices for their children every time they’re on the road.”

California law requires that children under age 8 be secured in an appropriate child safety seat in the rear of a vehicle. Children under age 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat unless they weigh 40 pounds or more or are at least 40 inches tall.

Contact your local CHP Area office for more information on child passenger safety, car seat installation, and seat belt regulations.

This program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...