CHP Marks Milestone with 1,000 New Officers

The California Highway Patrol has announced a major achievement in its ongoing recruitment efforts as it officially swears in 121 new officers, bringing the department past its goal of hiring over 1,000 officers.

This milestone underscores the CHP’s commitment to enhancing public safety and strengthening its presence within communities across the state.

The swearing-in ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento marks the culmination of months of rigorous training for these new officers. Each will report for duty to one of the CHP’s 102 Area offices throughout the state. This is the largest graduating class since June 2022, when 128 officers were sworn in.

“Two years ago, we set an ambitious goal of recruiting 1,000 new CHP officers – and today, with this class, we have officially surpassed that goal. But I want to be clear: that goal has always been about more than just filling slots or hitting a number. Each officer is the very manifestation of public service, of peacekeeping. Every cadet graduating today felt a calling to do right by their community and to make the world safer. On behalf of the state and all who call California home, I want to thank each and every member of this graduating class,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“This marks a significant step forward for our agency and all of our communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “By surpassing our recruitment goal, we’re adding highly-trained, committed officers who are ready to make a positive impact and meet the evolving needs of California. We’re grateful for the dedication and passion these officers bring to their new roles.”

The CHP started its successful multi-year recruitment campaign in June 2022. With over 21,000 applications submitted in the first 10 months of 2024, the CHP has already surpassed last year’s application total of more than 16,300 over the same period, representing a 29% increase. To accommodate this increase, the CHP conducts three concurrent cadet classes at its live-in training facility, where more than 250 cadets are currently in training. A new class of 160 cadets will arrive at the CHP Academy on Dec. 1.

Training at the CHP Academy is comprehensive, beginning with a foundation of nobility in policing, leadership, ethics and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive specialized instruction in responding to mental health crises, vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid and impaired driver evaluation. Additional training covers traffic control, report writing, stolen vehicle recovery, assisting motorists, emergency scene management, and mastery of the California Vehicle, Penal and Health and Safety Codes.

The CHP is continuing its recruitment efforts. To join in shaping the future of public safety in California get more information about a life-changing career with the CHP. Visit the website or attend the virtual hiring seminar on November 26.

