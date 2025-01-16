CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires

The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The team, made up of officers trained in natural disaster response, will work alongside the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California National Guard and other local law enforcement agencies to secure evacuated areas and ensure public safety.

“The CHP stands united with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department as we serve the communities impacted by this disaster,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We are in this for the long haul and will work day and night, alongside our talented law enforcement partners, to serve those impacted by this tragedy when they need us most.”

The officers will be deployed throughout Los Angeles county to patrol the evacuated zones in two-person units on various shifts. This strategic approach is designed to suppress crime by increasing the number of officers working in-view patrol, responding swiftly to reports of looting, unauthorized entry and calls for assistance. The coordinated efforts between the CHP, LAPD and LASD ensure a robust, unified law enforcement presence in these vulnerable communities.

At the onset of the wildfires, the CHP went on tactical alert in Los Angeles county. As a result, over 800 officers have been working 12 hour shifts with days off canceled.

The CHP urges all residents to comply with evacuation orders and avoid entering restricted areas so that first responders and firefighters can conduct their critical work.

“I have seen the devastation firsthand, and I am proud of the work being performed by everyone involved,” said Duryee. “We will remain on the front lines, standing with our partner agencies, until this crisis subsides.”

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires, for information and resources from state, local and federal governments.

