City Announces November Virtual Events

Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night? Are you looking to complete the second leg of the Run Santa Clarita series on your journey to earn the overall challenge medal? If so, you’ll have the chance and more as part of the city of Santa Clarita’s virtual and online events in November.

Start the month off on a winning note by joining your friends and neighbors for Bingo Night – from the comfort of your own home – on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:00 p.m. Play four rounds of Bingo online and see if you’ll be one of the winners taking home a gift card to a Santa Clarita business!

Tacos & Trivia Night bursts onto the scene Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:00 p.m. Grab some tacos from your favorite Santa Clarita restaurant and get ready for a night of pub trivia against friends and strangers alike.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 a.m., tune in to the City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, which will take on an online format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Join the City Council and special guests in honoring the lives and sacrifices of our veterans, past and present, as well as currently serving military personnel. Watch the event on SCVTV (Spectrum channel 20 or AT&T channel 99), the City’s Facebook page and the City’s YouTube channel.

The Fine Craft Show returns in 2020 with a month-long virtual event featuring unique gifts and a shopping experience unlike any other! A virtual expo will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a behind-the-scenes look at featured artists’ original creations. Shop online and learn more about the artists behind each piece from Saturday, Nov. 14 – Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 15, you can complete the second part of the City’s Wild West Virtual Escape Room. As the newest (virtual) deputy in Santa Clarita, it is your job to track down a band of outlaws, bring them to justice and recover stolen treasure. Test your skills by solving a variety of puzzles and submit your answers by November 29 to be entered into a raffle for a prize!

A pair of running events continues in November as both the Run Santa Clarita series, and Many Mile Challenge encourage you to explore the City by foot. The Run Santa Clarita virtual race series requires participants to complete at least a 5K run or walk between Friday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 22 to earn a medal – and more if you are completing the three-month series. Visit santa-clarita.com/RunSantaClarita to register for the series in November and December.

Every elementary school student in Santa Clarita is encouraged to participate in the Many Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The school that logs the most miles at the end of the challenge will win a pizza party at home for students! Participants can also earn individual prizes for reaching certain milestones.

Round out the month with a night of ‘80s Trivia on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7:00 p.m. Grab a bite to eat, then get ready to compete. No need for college, but brush up on your ‘80s knowledge. Bust a move to songs from “Queen” while hanging out on your computer screen. You won’t have to jazzercize, but answer correctly and you could win a prize!

All online events and home activities can be found by visiting the city of Santa Clarita’s Virtual Rec Center at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter and clicking the “Arts and Events” tab. Those interested in the Many Mile Challenge can also visit the city of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook. For more information on all virtual and online events in November, please call (661) 250-3787.