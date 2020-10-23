City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award

The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The award is for the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

This year marks the 31st consecutive year that the city has received this prestigious award.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” wrote Michele Mark Levine, director of Technical Services Center from the Government Finance Officers Association, in a letter congratulating the city of Santa Clarita.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of 21,000 federal, local, state and provincial-level government finance officials and other finance practitioners.

For more information about the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, please contact Brittany Houston of the city’s Finance Division at bhouston@santa-clarita.com or 661-255-4996.