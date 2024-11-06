City of Santa Clarita Named 2024 Most Business-Friendly City Finalist

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 “Most Business-Friendly City” award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).

The winner will be announced Nov. 6 at the 29th Annual Eddy Awards ceremony, which will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This marks another proud moment for Santa Clarita, which continues to be a hub for innovation, growth and economic prosperity.

As one of only five finalists in the large city category for the 29th Annual Eddy Awards, Santa Clarita is being acknowledged for its strategic initiatives, strong partnerships, efficient processes and steadfast commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes. These efforts have contributed to make Santa Clarita a prime destination for businesses seeking growth and opportunity.

The LAEDC Eddy Awards have celebrated individuals, organizations and educational institutions that contribute to inclusive economic development across the region. The awards recognize cities that create environments that foster enterprise growth and job creation, ultimately building wealth and improving the quality of life for communities. Santa Clarita has long been recognized as a leader in economic development and was previously honored with this recognition in 2008, 2016 and 2022.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s business-friendly initiatives, please visit the website.

