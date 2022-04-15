City Seeking Artists, Craft Specialists for Monthly Series Celebrate

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths, 1,214 new positive cases countywide, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees.

College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.

In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.

Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation's Holly Schroeder.

Hacker Law Group, Santa Clarita’s preeminent business and real estate law firm, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Adamski, Moroski, Cumberland, & Green.

WASHINGTON — National Park Week, which will run from April 16 through 24, encourages everyone to discover something new about their national parks.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 11 new deaths, 973 new positive cases countywide, with 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of their networking event, Business After Hours Mixers.

Princess Cruises, is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022.

Executives of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., announced the recent sale of a Multi-Tenant Industrial building located in Santa Clarita, California.

College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.

Santa Clarita Will Institute District Based Elections for 2024 City Council Election At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.

After Two Year Hiatus Ready to Work Academy Returns to College of the Canyons After being on hold for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ready to Work Academy, a partnership between Carousel Ranch and College of the Canyons, will return to COC.

COC Astronomy and Physics Club Seeks Artwork to Send Into Space NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

L.A. County Sheriff Transit Services Bureau Heightens Deployment The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Transit Services Bureau is closely monitoring the events surrounding the Brooklyn, New York subway shootings on Tuesday morning, April 12.