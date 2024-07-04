The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park from Los Angeles County at the Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.

Background

William S. Hart Regional Park is the last remaining Los Angeles County park located within the city of Santa Clarita. At the Nov. 23, 2021, City Council meeting, the City Council directed staff to draft a letter to the 5th District Board of County Supervisor, Kathryn Barger, requesting that the City and the County begin formal discussions regarding the transfer of ownership and operation of William S. Hart Regional Park to the City. Once it was agreed to in concept by the County, an internal Hart Park City team was formed to develop a feasibility report detailing the resources needed to maintain, operate, and program the park, which was presented to the City Council for review and consideration at the June 13, 2023, City Council meeting. At that meeting, the City Council directed staff to negotiate and finalize the terms of the transfer. Since that time, City staff have finalized the negotiated terms on the attached Master Agreement along with necessary documents to file with Probate Court.

Fiscal Impact

The total costs associated with these actions are estimated at $394,706. Upon approval of the recommended actions,$174,706 will be available in Hart Museum Expenditure Account 3098301-500101 through 501113 and Technology Services Expenditure Account 1002200-511108, and $220,000 in Hart Park Expenditure Account 1008300-516101.

The Council is also slated to consider award of the construction contract for the Central Park River of Lights project. The project would include decorative lighting in the plaza and on the hillside adjacent to the exercise stairs.

The full agenda is available below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...