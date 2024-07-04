|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousnds to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
|
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
|
The history of the United States of America Flag was shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers at their annual Flag Day Ceremony, which was held June 14.
|
1932
- Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story
]
|
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
|
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
|
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level of homeless veterans.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County’s Department of Economic Opportunity kicked off its award-winning Youth@Work program, announcing the availability of up to 10,000 paid employment opportunities for local county youth.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do event is returning on Valentine’s Day, 2025, with chances to win big.
|
More than 17.7 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 137,929 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
|
Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.
|
SCVEDC recently participated in two major investment conferences: SelectLA hosted by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, as well as the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today applauded the passage of AB 1955, Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act).
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
|
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, accompanied by dangerously hot temperatures and excessive heat warnings in portions of Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is reminding residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires. She issued the following statement today:
|
1925
- By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story
]
|
With an excessive heat warning in effect this week, the city of Santa Clarita strongly urges residents to prioritize heat safety and preparedness during the Fourth of July Parade and the holiday weekend.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free cleared its first hurdle in the Assembly, passing out of the Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
|
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recently presented deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the highly esteemed MADD Award. This award recognizes their unwavering commitment to road safety and dedication to preventing the devastating consequences of drunk driving.
|
The First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is hosting an eight-week grief and loss recovery group, scheduled to run 2-3:30 p.m. on eight consecutive Sundays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 3.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new online case management system that provides faster response times. The modern digital system provides drivers, as well as their attorneys, with a more convenient way to interact with the Driver Safety office at the DMV.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for residents traveling to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
As an excessive heat warning descends upon portions of North County this week, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County officials remind SCV residents of county resources that bring free or low-cost heat relief.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.