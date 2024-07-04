Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Weste
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Dr. Rachael Sachar Recognition
Dan Watson The Signal Retirement Recognition
Presentations
2024 Public Opinion Poll Results
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Unfinished Business
1. CENTRAL PARK BUILDOUT – RIVER OF LIGHTS, PROJECT P4033

This item considers award of the construction contract for the Central Park River of Lights project. The project would include decorative lighting in the plaza and on the hillside adjacent to the exercise stairs.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map – Central Park River of Lights
b. Exhibit A – River of Lights Rendering
c. Bid Proposal for H&S Electric, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for Visual Terrain, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
2. MASTER AGREEMENT AND ASSOCIATED DOCUMENTS FOR THE TRANSFER OF WILLIAM S. HART REGIONAL PARK

The purpose of this items is to approve assuming ownership and operations of Williams S. Hart Regional Park from the County of Los Angeles.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution Approving Transfer of Hart Park
b. Exhibit A_William S. Hart Park Museum Personnel
c. Master Agreement William S. Hart Regional Park
Consent Calendar
3. Minutes of Jun 25, 2024 5:30 PM
4. Minutes of Jun 25, 2024 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 14

Check Register No. 14 for Period 05/31/24 through 06/13/24 and 06/20/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/03/24 through 06/14/24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 14
b. Check Register No. 14 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. VENTURA COUNTY RIGHT-OF-WAY USE AGREEMENT

Approval for a Right-of-Way Use Agreement with the County of Ventura in exchange for two dark fiber strands that may be used to create network redundancy for the City’s Fiber Optic Network.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Exhibit A – County Fiber Network
b. Exhibit B – City Owned ROW
7. BACKFLOW PREVENTION DEVICE TESTING AND REPAIRS CONTRACT

Council consideration to award a contract for backflow servicing across Landscape Maintenance District Zones and City-owned facilities.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Bid LMD-23-24-36 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. LMD-23-24-36 – BPDT Response (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. LMD-23-24-36 REVISED EXHIBIT 3 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. CITYWIDE PRINTERS AND COPIERS CONTRACT

Council consideration to award a five-year contract to Kyocera Document Solutions West, LLC, for managed print services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Kyocera Proposal (available in the City Clerks Reading File)
9. RESOLUTION DESIGNATING OFFICIALS AUTHORIZED TO FILE APPLICATIONS TO THE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES FOR DISASTER-RELATED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

The resolution authorizes City Council to designate approved agents every three years to execute and file applications to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) as required by the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Cal OES 130 Authorized Agent Form
10. SECOND READING OF AN ORDINANCE FOR THE TOWN CENTER SPECIFIC PLAN

Second reading of an ordinance to amend the City of Santa Clarita’s zoning map and zoning designation as it relates to the Town Center Specific Plan.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
11. 2024 ANIMAL CARE GRANT AWARD RECOMMENDATIONS

City Council consideration to approve the 2024 Animal Care Grant Program funding recommendations by the Grants Committee.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
12. CORRECTED TAX-SHARING RESOLUTIONS FOR SANITATION DISTRICT, ANNEXATION NOS. SCV-1120, SCV-1130, SCV-1132, AND SCV-1133

The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District provides wastewater treatment services within the District’s service area. To provide wastewater treatment service to properties located outside the District’s service area, the boundary must be expanded through the annexation process. The District has requested the City adopt amended resolutions for four previously approved annexations.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annex. No. 1120
b. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annex. No. 1130
c. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annex. No. 1132
d. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annex. No. 1133
e. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annex. No. 1120
f. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annex. No. 1130
g. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annex. No. 1132
h. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annex. No. 1133
i. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Street Light Maint. District – Annex. No. 1120
j. Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Street Light Maint. District – Annex. No. 1133
k. Resolution No. 23-21 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
l. Resolution No. 23-22 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
m. Resolution No. 23-23 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
n. Resolution No. 23-73 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
o. Resolution No. 23-74 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
p. Resolution No. 23-78 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
q. Resolution No. 23-79 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
r. Resolution No. 23-80 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
s. Resolution No. 23-81 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
t. Resolution No. 23-82 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. 2024 DEBRIS MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL

This item is to comply with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, by adopting a Debris Management Plan for removal activities as a result of a major, citywide disaster.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2024 Debris Management Plan (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Resolution
14. VALENCIA COMMUNITY CENTER RECONSTRUCTION AND TENANT IMPROVEMENTS

This item considers an award for construction contract for The Valencia Community Center reconstruction and tenant improvements.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Exhibit A Aerial
b. Arch Bid Set 240418 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. MHC GSA Quote 447996 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Deeb Construction Bid (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
15. OLD ORCHARD PARK PHASE I IMPROVEMENTS, PROJECT P2020 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This action will award the construction contract for the phase I improvements to Old Orchard Park. The project will consist of an expanded playground area with features including new play equipment for 2 to 5 year and 5 to 12 year age groups, climbing rock structure, turf slide hill, rubberized surfacing and shade structure. Addition of a multi-sport court, recreation elements, multi-purpose room/restroom building improvements, parking lot expansion and other recreational and landscape upgrades.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. PCLD Proposal
b. Location Map
c. Site Plans
d. GSE Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. KCSI Proposal (available in the City Clerks Reading File)
16. ACCEPTANCE OF REAL PROPERTY OF 11.4 +/- ACRES IN THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ASSESSORS PARCEL NO. 2866-007-079, 2866-007-080 AND A PORTION OF 2866-007-078

Acquisition of this property will enhance the City’s on-going efforts to preserve open space lands in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. NLF Site Map
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Andrew Pontious
Future Meetings