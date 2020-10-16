header image

1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign
| Thursday, Oct 15, 2020

Sheriff Alex VillanuevaAfter a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.

The members’ vote came after amending the proposed resolution they would have voted on, which toggled back on pushing for his resignation and instead urged for “a productive relationship” with the commission based on “grave concerns” regarding Villanueva’s leadership and failure to cooperate with the commission.

Several members of the public called the initial resolution’s language a “waste of time” and said commissioners should “take a stronger stance.”

Some commission members agreed, including Rob Bonner, who first called for the sheriff’s resignation before the Oversight Commission in September, and Priscilla Ocen.

“I don’t have confidence in (Villanueva’s) leadership and I think that this commission should take that position,” said Ocen when the board considered amending the resolution. “But again, this was a compromise and the expression of ‘raised concerns’ is at the minimum of what is warranted at this moment.”

The resolution, voted on unanimously, now reads that the commission “has lost confidence in Sheriff Villanueva’s ability to effectively govern the Sheriff’s Department. He should resign immediately.”

In deciding whether to make the amendment, commissioner James Harris said that while “words do matter” he felt concerned over calling for his resignation would not lead to any changes as “the only way the sheriff can be removed from office is by a recall election.”

The sheriff’s position is elected, meaning he can only be removed from office via a recall effort or to vote him out in a regular election. His term ends in 2022.

Villanueva, who did not join the virtual meeting, said Wednesday during a news conference “It’s time we have an elected oversight commission,” adding current members are political appointees of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and do not represent “the breadth of people’s opinions on law enforcement” in the county.

“You go to an Oversight Commission (meeting and) you listen to the entire agenda and everything, but you go to a town hall — the ones that we host — and they’re entirely different,” he said. “They’re worried about basic things: how we interface with law enforcement; traffic safety; nuisance abatement; homeless situation — all these things that impact the daily lives of residents. But you listen to the agendas from the oversight commission, it’s just political drama drawn out by the Board of Supervisors as part of their proxy war, and we just got to keep that in mind.”

Villanueva has yet to issue a public statement regarding Thursday’s vote.

The resolution highlights multiple conflicts between Villaneuva and the commission, including the sheriff’s failure to comply with multiple subpoenas, and comes on the heels of several disputes between him and the county supervisors regarding body cameras and COVID-19 jail outbreaks.

In a previous statement, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said Villanueva’s leadership undermines the work of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Commissioners clarified that while they’re calling for his resignation, the panel remains interested in having a productive relationship with the sheriff.

“The ball’s in his court, right?” said Ocen. “He’s the one that closed the door — and if he wants to reopen it, we remain willing to work with him.”

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
FULL STORY...
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 3 Additional Deaths; 6,693 Total SCV Cases
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
American Red Cross Northern Valleys Names Hector LaFarga Jr. New Executive Director
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
The application period for the County’s Small Business Revitalization Grant Program, which opened last week, has been extended to Monday, Oct. 19, 11:59 p.m.
County Extends Small Business Grant Application Deadline
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Newhall Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Felony Hit & Run
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
SACRAMENTO – Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 18 - 24, the California Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage parents and guardians to discuss driver safety with their young drivers.
CHP Encouraging Parents, Teens to Discuss Driver Safety
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Firefighters quickly doused a near-4-acre blaze in Newhall dubbed the "Carl Fire" Wednesday afternoon that prompted mandatory evacuations for some in the area.
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
