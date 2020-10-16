Civilian Oversight Panel Formally Calls for Villanueva to Resign

After a fiery call for L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s resignation last month, the county’s Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday formally calling for him to step down.
The members’ vote came after amending the proposed resolution they would have voted on, which toggled back on pushing for his resignation and instead urged for “a productive relationship” with the commission based on “grave concerns” regarding Villanueva’s leadership and failure to cooperate with the commission.
Several members of the public called the initial resolution’s language a “waste of time” and said commissioners should “take a stronger stance.”
Some commission members agreed, including Rob Bonner, who first called for the sheriff’s resignation before the Oversight Commission in September, and Priscilla Ocen.
“I don’t have confidence in (Villanueva’s) leadership and I think that this commission should take that position,” said Ocen when the board considered amending the resolution. “But again, this was a compromise and the expression of ‘raised concerns’ is at the minimum of what is warranted at this moment.”
The resolution, voted on unanimously, now reads that the commission “has lost confidence in Sheriff Villanueva’s ability to effectively govern the Sheriff’s Department. He should resign immediately.”
In deciding whether to make the amendment, commissioner James Harris said that while “words do matter” he felt concerned over calling for his resignation would not lead to any changes as “the only way the sheriff can be removed from office is by a recall election.”
The sheriff’s position is elected, meaning he can only be removed from office via a recall effort or to vote him out in a regular election. His term ends in 2022.
Villanueva, who did not join the virtual meeting, said Wednesday during a news conference “It’s time we have an elected oversight commission,” adding current members are political appointees of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and do not represent “the breadth of people’s opinions on law enforcement” in the county.
“You go to an Oversight Commission (meeting and) you listen to the entire agenda and everything, but you go to a town hall — the ones that we host — and they’re entirely different,” he said. “They’re worried about basic things: how we interface with law enforcement; traffic safety; nuisance abatement; homeless situation — all these things that impact the daily lives of residents. But you listen to the agendas from the oversight commission, it’s just political drama drawn out by the Board of Supervisors as part of their proxy war, and we just got to keep that in mind.”
Villanueva has yet to issue a public statement regarding Thursday’s vote.
The resolution highlights multiple conflicts between Villaneuva and the commission, including the sheriff’s failure to comply with multiple subpoenas, and comes on the heels of several disputes between him and the county supervisors regarding body cameras and COVID-19 jail outbreaks.
In a previous statement, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said Villanueva’s leadership undermines the work of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Commissioners clarified that while they’re calling for his resignation, the panel remains interested in having a productive relationship with the sheriff.
“The ball’s in his court, right?” said Ocen. “He’s the one that closed the door — and if he wants to reopen it, we remain willing to work with him.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19, including 6,693 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported 3 additional deaths bringing the hospital's COVID-19 deaths to 29.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man Monday evening on suspicion of hit and run causing an injury, after their investigation into a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in Newhall, near a local bar.
Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
SACRAMENTO – Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 18 - 24, the California Highway Patrol joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage parents and guardians to discuss driver safety with their young drivers.
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
