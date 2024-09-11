LASD Homicide Bureau is Asking for the Public’s Help Identifying a Deceased Female Found in Agua Dulce

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified female who was found deceased on Aug. 11, 2024 in the area of 9400 block of Sierra Highway in the city of Agua Dulce.

She is a female Hispanic, 40-50 years old, 5’6” – 5”9”, 135 lbs, short graying hair, natural teeth, and possible lip liner tattoo.

She was wearing a black jacket, long gray sweater, gray shorts, and heavy black boots. She has a circular scar on her neck and her name could possibly be Jennifer.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...