COC Announces Express Admission Days in April

College of Canyons will host a series of Express Admission Days in April to provide new students with step-by-step guidance through the admissions process.

Students planning on attending COC in the fall can benefit from assistance with the application process including, assessment, advisement, and orientation.

“Express Admission Days are a great opportunity for students to familiarize themselves with the college’s admissions process and get their questions answered,” said Tony Sanchez, interim director of student outreach and Welcome Center at the college. “Helpful staff awaits to guide students smoothly through the admissions process and ensure a stress-free experience.”

The following Express Admission Days will be held in April:

Tuesday, April 2 – 9:30 a.m. to noon, Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168)

Wednesday, April 3 – 9:30 a.m. to noon, Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168)

Thursday, April 4 – 9:30 a.m. to noon, Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168)

Thursday, April 11 – 1 to 5 p.m., Zoom (Meeting ID: 983-5914-8988)

Wednesday, April 17 – 2 to 5:30 p.m., Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168), Canyon Country Campus (Welcome Center CCSS 337)

Thursday, April 18 – 1 to 5 p.m., Zoom (Meeting ID: 983-5914-8988)

Saturday, April 20 – Discover Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Valencia Campus (Canyons Hall First Floor)

Wednesday, April 24 – 2 to 5:30 p.m., Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168), Canyon Country Campus (Welcome Center CCSS 337)

Thursday, April 25 – 1 to 5 p.m., Zoom (Meeting ID: 983-5914-8988)

Tuesday, April 30 – 2 to 5:30 p.m., Valencia Campus (Welcome Center LTLC 168), Canyon Country Campus (Welcome Center CCSS 337)

For more information about Express Admission Day at COC, please click here.

Propective student can also call the Welcome Center at (661) 362-3457.

