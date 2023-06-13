COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant

The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.

The grant will fund scholarships, faculty innovation and provide equipment to the nursing program.

The grant funds will be used as follows:

Scholarships for Students: $10,000 has been allocated to fund scholarships for deserving students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Faculty Innovation Grants: Another $10,000 has been designated to foster faculty innovation within College of the Canyons. This grant will empower faculty to explore new teaching methodologies, research opportunities and projects that will enrich the educational experience for students.

Medication Dispenser for the Nursing Program: $20,000 has been earmarked to purchase a state-of-the-art Pyxis Medication Dispenser for the COC nursing program. It will provide students with practical training opportunities, ensuring they develop critical skills in medication management and patient safety, thereby enhancing their competence and confidence in the field.

A statement from the College of the Canyons Foundation was released in appreciation of receiving the grant.

“We are immensely grateful to the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation for their generous support and commitment to higher education. Their philanthropic contribution will directly impact the lives of our students and the advancement of our faculty’s teaching and research endeavors.

At College of the Canyons, we strive to create a nurturing and enriching environment that enables our students to thrive and succeed. This grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation aligns perfectly with our vision and reaffirms our dedication to providing exceptional educational opportunities for our community.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation for their investment in our college and their belief in the transformative power of education. Together, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our students and the communities we serve.”

The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation is a private family foundation whose mission is “to improve the quality of life within the geographical areas associated with the career and legacy of California pioneer, Henry Mayo Newhall.”

For more information visit the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.

For more information on the COC Foundation and how to help visit www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/index.php.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...