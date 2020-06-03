[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
| Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
lianne mcmahan - coc 2020 nursing student graduate

Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.

“He loved that I was smart,” said McMahon of her dad, who died in a motorcycle accident shortly after her 22nd birthday. “He was always my biggest supporter.”

McMahon is certain that he would be overjoyed to know that she will become the first person in her family to graduate college when she receives her associate degree in nursing from College of the Canyons on June 3.

“I wish he could be here to see that despite all odds and hurdles, I kept pushing and I am making it happen,” said McMahon, who lives in Simi Valley. “I knew I would get here someday, somehow. I’m proud of myself for never giving up and making it happen for myself.”

Besides facing the tragic loss of her father, McMahon badly injured her neck in a car accident and underwent jaw surgery to correct an underbite that left 16 screws in her face.

“I had to grow up at a young age and for a long time felt like I was just treading water to survive,” said McMahon.

Another setback McMahon experienced was when she was forced to decline 11 college admission offers during her high school senior year due to finances.

“Life took me on a different path and I gained a lot of work experience along the way,” said McMahon. “I wouldn’t change it looking back now. I ended up just where I was meant to be at the right time.”

But McMahon always knew that nursing was her calling because of her early fascination with the human body and how it works.

“I was the kid eating spaghetti while watching ‘ER’ and my mom would be horrified,” said McMahon. “I have an intrinsic drive to help others. I love that nursing bridges the many facets of who I am.”

After being accepted into COC’s nursing program in fall 2018, McMahon hit the ground running and even quit her full-time job in retail management to focus solely on her studies.

“I have managed to keep straight A’s in nursing school and that’s definitely something I am proud of,” said McMahon.

McMahon, who is concurrently enrolled in Ohio University’s online Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, also serves as the COC student/faculty liaison representative for her cohort.

In addition, McMahon is an active member of the National Student Nurses Association and of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor’s Society, which requires that members maintain a 3.0 GPA. In her free time, she helps other nursing students as an Alpha Delta Nu tutor.

“I truly have had the time of my life in nursing school,” said McMahon. “I am inspired by each and every relationship I have made along this journey. Our cohort has overcome many hurdles to get to our virtual graduation day. We had the fires, the Saugus shooting, and now a global pandemic. Each semester there was a major obstacle, and our faculty and students demonstrated a level of adaptability that I think is inspiring.”

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began to escalate, the fate of COC’s RN Class of 2020 hung in the balance when hospitals suspended nursing clinical training programs.

Fortunately, McMahon and her 59 classmates were able to fulfill the nursing clinical hours required by the Board of Registered Nursing to graduate thanks to a Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) restriction waiver and the innovative thinking of the COC nursing faculty.

“I am so grateful to be a part of the College of the Canyons RN program because our faculty and leadership found a way for us to graduate on time,” said McMahon. “When other schools responded by telling their students they would reconvene in the fall, COC found a way. I truly admire and look up to our faculty. I can’t thank them enough for genuinely caring about us and leading by example.”

One of the ways COC nursing students fulfilled clinical training hours was by volunteering at the on-campus COVID-19 testing site.

When the time came to pick a testing site student leader, McMahon became the obvious choice.

“I’ve always felt like if you need a title to be a leader, you’re doing it wrong,” said McMahon. “For me, I give my all to what I do. I just wanted to help.”

McMahon described the experience as challenging because it forced students to quickly develop contact-free nursing skills and learn how to communicate clearly with patients through the distance of a vehicle.

“Many years from now, I can look back and know I was able to help in some capacity during a global pandemic,” said McMahon. “That is so cool.”

COC Nursing Program Director Mary Corbett described Lianne as the “glue” of her student group, having facilitated the class app to help students communicate and study together.

“She is a leader and someone who takes interest in the success of others,” said Corbett. “When the COC nursing students completed their clinical hours at the COC COVID-19 test site, Lianne was one of the student leaders who enthusiastically oriented students from other nursing programs to the testing site procedures, caring that they too could successfully complete their required clinical hours in effective service to our community.”

Aside from having the encouragement from the college’s nursing faculty, McMahon is also grateful for the tremendous support she received from her entire family and fiancé.

“He is so supportive and has seen the dedication and hard work it takes to succeed in this process and knows what I have sacrificed to get here,” said McMahon.

As for the future, McMahon hopes to pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) on her first attempt and to work in a hospital critical care setting.

“I am so ready for this next chapter and can’t wait to see where I end up,” said McMahon.

When asked what she will miss the most about being a nursing student at COC, McMahon said she will miss all the people she has met along the way.

“COC has been one of the best experiences of my life,” said McMahon. “It is filled with genuine people who are great at what they do. Who knows, maybe I’ll come back as a faculty member and be able to pay it forward and create that same environment for others. I would love that.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation

COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Studying Impact of Social Media on Students During Pandemic

CSUN Prof Studying Impact of Social Media on Students During Pandemic
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Northridge psychology professor Delinah Hurwitz is now studying the impact that excessive screen time is having on students, socially and academically, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year

June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
FULL STORY...

COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle

COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
Friday, May 29, 2020
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Audrey Chan Named Inaugural ACLU SoCal Artist in Residence

CalArts Alum Audrey Chan Named Inaugural ACLU SoCal Artist in Residence
Friday, May 29, 2020
Artist, writer, educator and CalArts alum Audrey Chan (Art MFA 07) has been named the first-ever resident artist by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
City Council Sets 4 p.m. Emergency Meeting to Discuss Possible Protest
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold an emergency meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday to address a possible protest demonstration Thursday afternoon in Valencia.
City Council Sets 4 p.m. Emergency Meeting to Discuss Possible Protest
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
L.A. County Extends Curfew
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
L.A. County Extends Curfew
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
%d bloggers like this: