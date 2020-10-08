COC to Hold Three-Day Virtual Job Fair Beginning Oct. 27

The College of the Canyons Career Center has reformatted its annual fall Job Fair to an online three-day event to connect qualified candidates with companies looking to expand their workforce.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Thursday, Oct. 29 via Zoom.

The event will feature dozens of employers seeking to fill entry, middle and upper level job opportunities now or in the near future.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, be prepared to talk about their skills and experience, and ask questions.

To help job seekers feel prepared and confident in the “mini group interview” setting that online job fairs create, the Career Center is hosting three job fair preparation workshops on the following dates:

– 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21

– 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

– 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23

An online Resume Rally will also be held from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20. Job seekers will be able to meet virtually with Career Center team members to create new resumes or improve current resumes during the Resume Rally.

All Job Fair and Resume Rally events are free to students and community members.