Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The Master’s University & Seminar in Newhall has not canceled classes or enacted additional online learning as of Wednesday, however.

None of the local schools reported any cases of the virus among students, faculty or staff.

A look at the online learning status at local colleges as of Wednesday afternoon follows.

College of the Canyons

The Public Information Office at College of the Canyons sent a note to faculty and students on Wednesday providing an update on where things stand at COC’s campuses in Valencia and Canyon Country.

As of now, both campuses remain open as administrators continue to monitor developments.

COC’s update follows:

“At this time, we are not aware of any confirmed coronavirus cases at the college, nor in the wider Santa Clarita community.

“With that in mind, we are continuing with classes and campus events based on the guidance provided by the County of Los Angeles Public Health, state Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control, as well as our state Chancellor’s Office.

“We have hired additional cleaning staff during both day and evening shifts. Their focus is on cleaning door handles and other frequently touched surfaces in high-traffic areas.

“This is a dynamic situation and we recognize that things may change. We are developing contingency plans to move as much instruction online as possible in the event a campus closure becomes necessary. If it does, you will be notified by the college, and also receive directions from your professor about the specific details for your classes.”

California Institute of the Arts

CalArts is suspending all in-person classes, activities and performances between Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 22.

From Wednesday through Friday, a working group including all Deans will develop specific plans as well as tools and resources for faculty to adapt their course syllabi and instruction for alternative modes of delivery (phone, email, web).

Then, next week, March 16-20, CalArts will provide resources and training sessions for faculty to support the transition to remote forms of instruction.

During the week of March 23, classes and other educational requirements will be held through remote methods.

The following week is Spring Break and will be observed as usual, although faculty will need to continue to work on adapting their instruction methods.

CalArtians will continue in this manner through April 13, unless the situation changes and administrators need to amend this date.

Updated information about these resources and plans will be forthcoming by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, CalArts also canceled large public events on its Valencia campus as of Tuesday.

All on-campus events will be limited to fewer than 50 individuals who are not CalArts students, faculty, or staff through Saturday, April 11.

Faculty, students, and staff should also refrain from organizing or scheduling any new public events through May 1, 2020.

The main library will remain closed until campus restrictions are lifted.

Check out the CalArts Pandemic Response Plan, and find out more at CalArts’ dedicated coronavirus COVID-19 information page.

California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

CSUN has canceled in-person classes from Thursday through Sunday as administrators prepare to go all-online when classes resume after Spring Break.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and with the concurrence of the Office of the Chancellor, CSUN will transition to virtual and alternate modalities of learning following spring break, beginning on Monday, March 23 and continuing through April 19,” said CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison in a statement Wednesday.

The courses currently offered online will continue as usual.

To provide time for planning to make this significant shift, all in-person, face-to-face classes will be canceled Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15.

“Students engaged off-campus in field placement or other activities for academic credit will be advised by their instructor of any adjustments,” Harrison said. “Faculty will receive further guidance from the Office of the Provost about how to transition to virtual learning and alternate modalities. Faculty will notify students of course adjustments prior to Monday, March 23.”

Harrison’s statement about online learning continues:

“The campus remains open and operational during this time. Other than face-to-face instruction, all operations and activities will continue.

“Any additional changes to campus operations will be updated on CSUN’s COVID-19 website.

“Please know that we have made this decision after careful consideration and discussion with student and faculty leadership. We are driven by the overarching priority of ensuring the health and safety of every member of our campus community by increasing social distancing and limiting the number of large gatherings on campus. These actions are in accordance with the recommendations of public health officials, which we continue to follow.

“Through all of the anxiety and heightened concerns we have heard, I have clearly seen our campus community embrace the prevention and precautionary measures to help us all fight the spread of COVID-19 together. To our students, our faculty and our staff — thank you for your resilience and tenacity, and be well.”

University of Southern California

USC’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles F. Zukoski sent a memo to the USC community Tuesday, which follows in part:

“While there are no cases of COVID-19 at USC … it is our responsibility to you and our greater community to be proactive in our efforts to encourage social distancing as a means of preventing the spread of illness. At the same time, we are committed to continuing the academic excellence and vital work of the university.

“As a result, we are taking the following measures, but please be aware that as we learn more, we may need to make changes to these dates.

“We made the decision (Tuesday) to continue online classes after Spring Recess, from March 22 through March 29. We encourage students not to return to campus during this time but to take their classes remotely.

“Accordingly, when departing for Spring Recess, students should take all necessary items essential to continuing their education, such as laptops, textbooks, and study materials.

“We understand that some students remain on campus during Spring Recess. Residence halls, clinics, libraries, and recreational facilities are following their usual Spring Recess schedules. Dining hall hours and locations can be found here.

“All university-sponsored events, on and off-campus, between March 11 and March 29 will be canceled or postponed until a later date. Exceptions will be made for academic performances and recitals. Attendance will be limited to the families of participating students. Please contact your dean’s office for information.

“Intercollegiate athletic events will continue as scheduled on campus but without spectators until March 29. Attendance exceptions will be made for the families of our student-athletes. These events will be streamed so that our Trojan fans can watch online. Athletic events not on our campus will be subject to the attendance policies of the PAC-12, the NCAA, and the host institution.

“All domestic and international university-related, non-essential travel for students, faculty, and staff is suspended until March 29.

“During Spring Recess, we will assess our classroom and lab experiences in an effort to improve our online instruction. We have already learned that in laboratory and clinical settings, we must follow professional standards and appropriate hygiene, including frequent handwashing and social distancing.

“This is a challenging time for all universities and organizations that bring together a large, highly mobile population, and we appreciate your patience and support as we navigate this uncharted territory. We ask for your patience and collaboration as we work through difficult issues related to the continuity of all of our academic programs.”

See USC’s coronavirus COVID-19 webpage for more campus information and updates.

University of California, Los Angeles

UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday announcing that as of Wednesday, the campus was suspending in-person classes wherever possible and transitioning to online learning platforms.

Here’s more from Block’s update:

“While there are no confirmed (COVID-19) cases at UCLA at this time, I believe that it is important for communities to look out for one another and to do what is best for our global and UCLA communities.

“This is why, after detailed and thoughtful discussion, consultation with experts, and planning and preparation, we have decided to enact the following changes to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective March 11:

* We will suspend in-person classes wherever possible and transition to online platforms through April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

* Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely. Instructors are asked to communicate with students how final exams, if applicable, will be offered without the need to assemble in person (for example, take home, online or other alternative formats).

* Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home. University housing will remain open through Spring Break and beyond for those who need it.

* We’re transitioning over the next few days to cancel nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people.

* Campus remains open, including housing, hospitals, clinics and research laboratories.

“And, finally, for our entire community, please also remember that COVID-19 is clearly going to disrupt and change our schedules, habits and lives for the foreseeable future. This will not be a perfect transition; however, it will not change who we are and what we do. It will also never compromise UCLA’s impact in our community and the broader world. How we react and work together in times like these help define who we are.”

For more UCLA info and online learning updates, see the campus’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

The Master’s University & Seminary

The Master’s University & Seminary in Newhall is monitoring the virus’s spread and under the advisory of health authorities, according to a note to the TMU community from Interim President Dr. John Stead on Wednesday.

“As we pray for those affected and trust in the Lord’s care, we aim to be extra vigilant in order to implement measures in the best interest of all our students, faculty, and staff,” Stead wrote.

Stead added:

* No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at TMUS

* Preparedness and prevention teams and measures are in place

* TMUS is under the advisory of health authorities

* All international travel is canceled or postponed, and all academic related school-sponsored travel has been canceled or postponed through April 6, 2020.

* TMUS is reviewing any travel beyond April 6, 2020, but no further changes have been made.

For more information, call TMUS’ hotline at (661-362-2502.

* * * * *

Nationally, even campuses that don’t have active cases of the virus shut down their in-person offerings as the virus spreads rapidly across the country, USA reported.

In-person classes were canceled at almost 100 universities by mid-afternoon Wednesday, according to a list maintained by Georgetown scholar Bryan Alexander.