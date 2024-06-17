Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail

Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more. Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail. Construction on the Bouquet Canyon Trail is set to begin on June 24. This new Class I, shared-use trail will provide a safe, scenic route for bicyclists, runners and walkers, bypassing the traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The trail supports the City’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan and the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, enhancing safety and convenience for our residents. It will offer an active transportation alternative, connecting residents to Central Park from the south and reducing congestion on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Recognized as a Silver Rated Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, Santa Clarita continues to prioritize community well-being and sustainability. The Bouquet Canyon Trail will provide enhanced safety by offering an off-street path for pedestrians and cyclists. It encourages healthier lifestyles by offering a dedicated space for exercise, helps reduce traffic congestion by providing an alternative route, fosters a sense of community through a shared recreational space and promotes environmental sustainability by encouraging non-motorized transport, contributing to a greener Santa Clarita.

Construction on the trail is anticipated to be complete by September 2024. For more information about the Bouquet Canyon Trail Project, please contact Project Development Coordinator, Lisa Campos at lcampos@santaclarita.gov.

