Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway

By Emily Alvarenga & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Senior Staff Writers

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m. when a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy conducted a traffic stop on a frontage road off Interstate 5, according to Lt. Robert Westphal of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Sanchez reportedly broke free from the deputy when being taken to the patrol vehicle, ultimately making it back into his vehicle, Westphal said during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

“The suspect drove away with the deputy being dragged by his car,” Westphal said, adding that after Sanchez’s vehicle crashed through a chain-linked fence twice, the deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Sanchez was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, while the deputy was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries to his leg and abrasions sustained while he was dragged, Westphal added.

During the investigation, deputies found a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Westphal.

Investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau were conducted at the scene into the late evening Wednesday. Westphal was unavailable for comment Thursday to provide additional updates on the incident.

“Our investigation will be substantial, and it’ll take a considerable amount of time,” Westphal said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

