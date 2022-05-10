Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.

COC freshman Layne Buck was the top performer for the Cougars, taking sixth in the long jump (6.70m / 21′ 11.75″) after winning the Western State Conference individual championship in the same event last month. Buck also finished ninth in the triple jump (13.49m / 44′ 3.25″).

The Cougars’ 4×100 relay team of Kory Bacon, Semaj Freeman, Tavious Jenkins and Simon Sampson was clocked at a pace of 42.83 to slot into 10th place.

Freeman was also 19th as an individual in the 100m (11.06).

Phillip Vizmanos finished 14th in the pole vault after clearing a height of 3.95m (12′ 11.5″).

Matthew Ballentine was 18th in the 110h at a time of 16.44. The WSC conference champion in the javelin will compete in that event on the second portion of the meet scheduled for May 13, which will include championship stages for most events.

Ballentine already qualified for the State Championship meet based on his fifth-place regional result at the SoCal Hep/Dec Championship hosted by El Camino College on April 5-6.

Simone Barries turned in a 13th place result in the triple jump (9.79m / 32′ 1.5″) to represent the women’s side.

Milca Osorio ran to a fifth-place finish in the 10,000m (39:39.29), but will also run the 5,000m and 1,500m events in the next stage of the meet.

Canyons will now begin preparations for the Southern California Regional Championships on Friday, May 13 at Moorpark College.

