Cougars Men’s Golf Play Way to 11th Consecutive WSC Championship

SOLVANG — College of the Canyons Men’s Golf played its way to an 11th consecutive Western State Conference Championship on Monday, April 25 as the Cougars had three players tie for second place at the 36-hole conference finals at Alisal River Golf Course.

Hugo Amsallem (145-71/74), Paul Hautbourg (145-71/74) and Magnus Hansen (145-72/73) led the way for Canyons, each finishing three shots behind Western State champion Steen Zeman (142-70/72) of Ventura College.

Amsallem and Hautbourg’s one-under scores of 71 on the first 18 placed them in a group of five golfers who finished at least one round under par.

Jordan Allaire (147-72/75) finished sixth overall for the Cougars and Leo Cheng (149-76/73) was eighth in the field of 48. Xander Artois (152-76/76) was sharp throughout the day but had his score dropped from the final tally.

Canyons led the tourney team standings at 731 (362/369) followed by runner-up Ventura at 736 (369/367).

Citrus (770-379/391) and Bakersfield College (770-389/381) tied, but third place was awarded to the Owls based on their better opening-round score.

In the season standings, the Cougars finished with an overall record of 74-3 to win the conference. Ventura was next at 64-13 followed by Glendale at 49-28 and Santa Barbara at 41-36.

COC won nine of 10 conference events this season to claim the program’s 26th championship, all coming under head coach Gary Peterson.

The Cougars will next move to the CCCAA Southern California Championships at Olivas Links in Ventura on Monday, May 9. COC will be making its 32nd appearance at the regional championship event having most recently won the event in 2018 and 2019.

COC also won the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship in 2019.

The Athletic Assoc. did not host a regional or state championship in 2020 or 2021 due to cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, making Canyons the defacto defending state champions.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (731-362/369) 2. Ventura (736-369/367) 3. Citrus (770-379/391) 4. Bakersfield (770-389/381) 5. Santa Barbara (773-389/384) 6. Glendale (778-384/394) 7. Allan Hancock (816-394/422) 8. Antelope Valley (837-421/416).

Canyons Individual Scores Final

Hugo Amsallem (T2nd – 145 – 71/74); Paul Hautbourg (T2nd – 145 – 71/74); Magnus Hansen (T2nd – 145 – 72/73); Jordan Allaire (6th – 147 – 72/75); Leo Cheng (8th – 149 – 76/73); Xander Artois (152 – 76/76).

Field Individual Standings Top 10

1st — 142 — Steen Zeman (VC)

2nd — 145 — Hugo Amsallem (COC); Magnus Hansen (COC); Paul Hautbourg (COC); Nick Burns (VC)

6th — 147 — Jordan Allaire (COC)

7th — 148 — Octavio Romero (BC)

8th — 149 — Leo Cheng (COC); Derrick Rossmango (AVC); Gabe Marmon (SBCC)

All Western State Team

Steen Zeman (Western State Champion)

Hugo Amsallem (COC)

Nick Burns (VC)

Leo Cheng (COC)

John Dearth (CIT)

Magnus Hansen (COC)

Evan Colburn (VC)

Cortez Herrera (CIT)

Nathaniel Frink (GCC)

Blake Keesey (BC)

Gabe Marmon (SBCC)

