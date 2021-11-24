County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project

Los Angeles County, in partnership with the National Development Council, announced that it has extended the application deadline for its small business rent relief grant project to Sunday, Nov. 28.
The project is set to assist qualifying small business tenants that have fallen behind on rent.
Eligible small business tenants may receive up to $40,000 in rental assistance. Businesses must be located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business owners have until Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. to apply.
The project, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and authorized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
The County is working to ensure equitable distribution of resources, focusing on communities most in need of immediate and long-term pandemic and economic relief interventions based on relative risk using indicators that assess risk factors for COVID-19 infection, vulnerability to severe outcomes if infected, and ability to recover from the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic.
Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project applications will be sorted by tier per equity lens listed above and a lottery will be held for each tier to determine ranking order.
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures with wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving as it kicks off its annual Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol announced it will be collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
