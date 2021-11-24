header image

2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
| Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021

small business rent relief program applications extendedLos Angeles County, in partnership with the National Development Council, announced that it has extended the application deadline for its small business rent relief grant project to Sunday, Nov. 28.

The project is set to assist qualifying small business tenants that have fallen behind on rent.

Eligible small business tenants may receive up to $40,000 in rental assistance. Businesses must be located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners have until Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. to apply.

The project, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and authorized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The County is working to ensure equitable distribution of resources, focusing on communities most in need of immediate and long-term pandemic and economic relief interventions based on relative risk using indicators that assess risk factors for COVID-19 infection, vulnerability to severe outcomes if infected, and ability to recover from the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic.

Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project applications will be sorted by tier per equity lens listed above and a lottery will be held for each tier to determine ranking order.

For additional project information, visit ndconline.org/lacsbrr/ or call (626) 210-4500.
Nov. 24: Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV, AV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures with wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nov. 24: Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV, AV
CHP to Kick off Maximum Enforcement Period During Thanksgiving Weekend
The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving as it kicks off its annual Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
CHP to Kick off Maximum Enforcement Period During Thanksgiving Weekend
CHP Working to Combat Organized Retail Crime with Task Force
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol announced it will be collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
CHP Working to Combat Organized Retail Crime with Task Force
CDPH Concludes Valencia Branch COVID Lab Inspection, Investigation
The California Department of Public Health released the results of a routine inspection and a complaint investigation of the Valencia Branch Laboratory on Monday, Nov. 22.
CDPH Concludes Valencia Branch COVID Lab Inspection, Investigation
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Field Show Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Comedy is coming to town! The MAIN in Old Town Newhall announced the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week” from Dec. 10 - 12.
‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 28:
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Bon, voyage! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the Santa Clarita community to join them for the 14th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library branch on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
What are the most pressing issues affecting housing, infrastructure and services offered in Santa Clarita?
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
The Outlets at Tejon is hosting a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting
The community is invited to a special tribute to honor our Vietnam veterans at the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday nine new deaths and 733 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,790 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 27,000 Deaths
LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input
Thanks to suggestions and input from members of the community, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has further developed and enhanced its Sirens of Silence program by offering more communication tools and resources for first responders and families with loved ones who have autism and other special needs.
LACoFD Expands Sirens of Silence Program Thanks to Community Input
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
