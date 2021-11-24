County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project

Los Angeles County, in partnership with the National Development Council, announced that it has extended the application deadline for its small business rent relief grant project to Sunday, Nov. 28.

The project is set to assist qualifying small business tenants that have fallen behind on rent.

Eligible small business tenants may receive up to $40,000 in rental assistance. Businesses must be located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County and have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners have until Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. to apply.

The project, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and authorized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The County is working to ensure equitable distribution of resources, focusing on communities most in need of immediate and long-term pandemic and economic relief interventions based on relative risk using indicators that assess risk factors for COVID-19 infection, vulnerability to severe outcomes if infected, and ability to recover from the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic.

Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project applications will be sorted by tier per equity lens listed above and a lottery will be held for each tier to determine ranking order.

For additional project information, visit ndconline.org/lacsbrr/ or call (626) 210-4500.

