LACDA’s Lead, Childcare Programs Receive National Recognition

The Los Angeles County Development Authority was recently presented with two awards from the National Association of Counties. Both the Lead Free Homes LA and the Childcare Providers Recovery Grant Programs received a 2024 Achievement Award from NACo in recognition of innovative, outstanding County government programs that strengthen services for residents.

An award recipient in the Health Category, the LFHLA Program is a partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that improves the health of children and families by remediating lead-based paint hazards from homes and preventing lead poisoning, particularly for homes with children under the age of six. The Program provides assistance to historically underserved communities with social and economic barriers. A lead hazard remediation program of this size and scope is the first of its kind in California, and likely, the country.

The CPR, an award recipient in the Community and Economic Development Category, utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide financial assistance to licensed providers located in areas severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using Los Angeles County’s equity index, the Program prioritized aid to highest need neighborhoods and delivered grant funds to 584 facilities across the County to address immediate financial challenges, taking an innovative approach to sustaining essential childcare services.

“We are proud and humbled to be recognized by NACo for our work on these two important Programs,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA executive director. “Each serve different clients, but collectively help to improve the quality of life of County residents. I am honored to work with staff who put residents at the forefront and who foster partnerships so that we are able to continue Building Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods.”

Drawing on the LACDA’s extensive network of public and private partners, the successful implementation strategies developed for the LFHLA and CPR Programs identify, prioritize, and effectively support communities most impacted by systemic inequities. These two equity-centered Programs support the most disadvantaged geographies and populations and are recognized by NACo for advancing equity and inclusion within Los Angeles County via innovative and effective cross-sector collaborative models.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Los Angeles County Development Authority and our many partners for working together to reduce lead paint hazards in older homes throughout Los Angeles County,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, Med, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Lead Free Homes LA represents critical efforts to prevent lead poisoning among young children, who are at highest risk, and our ongoing efforts to create safer, healthier environments for families in L.A. County.”

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health, civic engagement, and more. Launched in 1970, the Program is designed to celebrate innovation in County government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

“The Achievement Awards recognize excellence in County government and effective public service,” said NACo President Mary Jo McGuire. “This year’s winners have delivered results for our residents and demonstrated innovative efforts to strengthen our communities.”

NACo strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 County elected officials and 3.6 million County employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites County officials to advocate for County government priorities in Federal policymaking; promote exemplary County policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize County and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of County government. www.naco.org

For more information on the LACDA, please visit www.lacda.org. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.

