County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project

In an effort to assist qualifying small business tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.

The project, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and authorized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

The County is working to ensure equitable distribution of resources, focusing on communities most in need of immediate and long-term pandemic and economic relief interventions based on relative risk using indicators that assess risk factors for COVID-19 infection, vulnerability to severe outcomes if infected, and ability to recover from the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic.

Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project applications will be sorted by tier per equity lens listed above and a lottery will be held for each tier to determine ranking order.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

For additional project information, visit ndconline.org/lacsbrr/ or call (626) 210-4500.

