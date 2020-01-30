County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved fee updates for the Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks). The board action allows LA County Parks to establish an equity-based youth scholarship program, introduces free summer admissions program for veterans, teachers, and students (ages 13-17) at Botanic Gardens, and implements tiered pricing to expand partnerships with community-based organizations.

LA County Parks completed a comprehensive review and analysis of fees charged by neighboring municipalities and by similar agencies that supported an equitable distribution of staffing and resources. As part of these updates, the Department will incorporate community benefits programs and new pricing tiers for services and events. The updates establish consistent and quality programs to the public across the County.

LA County Parks will launch an equity-based scholarship program for youth 17 years or younger who demonstrate financial hardship. Scholarships will be available for youth recreation programs administered by LA County Parks.

The community benefit at the Gardens will offer free summer admission for Military Veterans, teachers, and students ages 13-17 to the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and South Coast Botanic Garden beginning Memorial Day Weekend and ending Labor Day Weekend.

“It is vital that the LA County Parks system of programs and facilities maintains the level of service that our County residents and visitors deserve,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “The community benefit of new scholarship and free admission programs will ensure that children and adults are exposed to an active lifestyle, cultural resources, and the great outdoors.”

LA County Parks will strengthen and expand partnerships with community organizations by offering facility use at no cost or reduced fees through its fee waiver program. The program will be organized into three classifications: Public, Merit, or Private. Fee waivers allow LA County Parks to provide quality and accessible public services and facilities while making the most efficient use of public resources in an equitable manner.

“The Board of Supervisors have made a commitment to provide access to recreational programming to the most vulnerable communities,” said John Wicker, director of LA County Parks and Recreation. “We are committed to ensuring accessibility of our programs, facilities and locations. Fee updates will allow the department to continue to provide world-class services to the county by incorporating a cost-effective strategy.”

The breakdown of the 2020 proposed new and revised fees include golf course green fees, lake location entrances, special events and facility use fees, as outlined in the Board Letter available by clicking here.

About LA County Parks and Recreation

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, more than 200 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.