County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.

If the delinquency date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a Los Angeles County holiday, by law, the Tax Collector extends the delinquency date to the close of business on the next business day.

The attached Unsecured Bill Insert below contains important information regarding payment options, the Department’s office locations and office hours.

Important Notes:

– This online payment method is not available if your tax bill becomes delinquent. (Delinquent means the tax bill is past due, including all applicable penalties, costs, and fees.)

– You may continue to use the mail-in payment method for both current year and delinquent tax bills.

For more information, visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/unsecured-property-taxes-frequently-asked-questions or email us at unsecuredpayments@ttc.lacounty.gov.

To view the Unsecured Bill Insert, click here.