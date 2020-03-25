County Treasure and Tax Collector

County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.

If the delinquency date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a Los Angeles County holiday, by law, the Tax Collector extends the delinquency date to the close of business on the next business day.

The attached Unsecured Bill Insert below contains important information regarding payment options, the Department’s office locations and office hours.

Important Notes:
– This online payment method is not available if your tax bill becomes delinquent. (Delinquent means the tax bill is past due, including all applicable penalties, costs, and fees.)
– You may continue to use the mail-in payment method for both current year and delinquent tax bills.

For more information, visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/unsecured-property-taxes-frequently-asked-questions or email us at unsecuredpayments@ttc.lacounty.gov.

To view the Unsecured Bill Insert, click here.

No Comments for : County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

    County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April

    13 mins ago
  • Remote Instruction Resumes at COC

    Remote Instruction Resumes at COC

    5 hours ago
  • CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins

    CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins

    5 hours ago
  • March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’

    March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’

    6 hours ago
  • California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day

    California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities

    L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Minor from Lancaster Among Fatalities

    7 hours ago
  • Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect

    Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect

    7 hours ago
  • Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter

    Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses

    L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses

    8 hours ago
  • Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input

    Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.