COVID-19 News: KHTS Santa Clarita Owners ‘Repatriated’ to U.S.

In the latest COVID-19 news, Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.

“They took Carl to the hospital, and I’m not able to leave this room at all,” Seratti-Goldman reported in a Facebook post shortly after 7 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, surveying her new dormitory-like hospital room quarantine quarters.

“I do have a treadmill, but this is it … I’ll be all by myself here for 14 days,” she said.

“Even though I have a cough, still no temperature,” she said. “Carl’s temperature went down on the last flight from Travis Air Force Base to Nebraska, but because of his Guillain-Barré (a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves) he was barely able to walk. They think it’s the Guillain-Barré that’s making the symptoms worse. So we’re all being tested.

“There are three people (in our party). Three people were held off, and then the spouses are now in this isolation area at Nebraska Medicine Hospital,” she said.

Seratti-Goldman said she hadn’t yet heard from Carl on Monday morning.

She went on to say Carl had their laptop computer, that they were going to try to order necessities via Amazon but may not be able to, and that not all of their luggage made the trip with them. She has only one suitcase — her dress clothes only.

“So no clothes, toothbrush, no brush…got nothin’!” Seratti-Goldman said, chuckling a bit, sarcastically. She added that hospital staff was rounding up some essentials.

“It’s a hospital bed in a dorm room. Looks comfortable…kind of,” she said. “I’m being a little pissy-ant about it right now. We were so thrilled with the welcome we got in Nebraska. And (traveling companion) Mark Jorgensen is now in a hotel room at Travis Air Force Base.”

“They gave us Firhouse subs at the Air Force base,” Mark Jorgensen said in a Facebook message early Monday morning, from his two-bedroom hotel room on the base north of San Francisco. “Those people could not have been more nice and accommodating and upbeat. They really were amazing.”

Jorgensen’s wife Jerri, who was diagnosed with the virus on the ship last week, remains in a treatment facility in Yokohama, Japan.

* * * * *

Here’s the latest COVID-19 news about repatriated Americans from in a joint press release from the State Department and Health and Human Services Monday morning:

On February 16, the U.S. State Department facilitated the voluntary repatriation of more than 300 U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

An additional 44 Americans from the Diamond Princess ship who tested positive for coronavirus will stay in Japan while they recover, NPR reported Monday morning. Some have been hospitalized, but not all who are infected are sick.

Passengers were evaluated by medical personnel from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and all were deemed asymptomatic and fit to fly before being processed for evacuation.

During the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked the ship and initiated transport to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols.

After consultation with HHS officials, including experts from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the State Department made the decision to allow the 14 individuals, who were in isolation, separated from other passengers, and continued to be asymptomatic, to remain on the aircraft to complete the evacuation process.

During the flights, these individuals continued to be isolated from the other passengers. These flights departed Japan at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, February 16 and arrived in the United States early Monday morning.

All passengers are being closely monitored by medical professionals throughout the flight, and any who become symptomatic will be moved to the specialized containment area, where they will be treated.

Upon landing in the United States, passengers will deplane at either Travis AFB or Joint Base San Antonio and will remain under quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers that develop symptoms in flight and those with positive test results will remain isolated on the flights and will be transported to an appropriate location for continued isolation and care.

Every precaution to ensure proper isolation and community protection measures are being taken, driven by the most up-to-date risk assessments by U.S. health authorities. We continue all possible efforts to protect the welfare of U.S. citizens.

We encourage U.S. citizens considering international travel to continue to review State Department Travel Advisories at Travel.State.gov, and to closely monitor and follow the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities.

For more COVID-19 news and information, see the World Health Organization‘s dedicated page and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s website.