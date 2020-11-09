emhoff
Douglas Emhoff, California State University, Northridge Class of '87 (Communication Studies), is projected to be America's first "Second Gentleman." He is married to U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, who is projected to be the next vice president with projected Pres-dent-Elect Joe Biden. | Photo: Via CSUN.

 

CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 9, 2020

By California State University, Northridge

California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, ’87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.

When Pennsylvania was called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday, and the Democratic nominee was projected to become the 46th president of the United States, his running mate, Harris, as the nation’s first female vice president-elect, was also set to make history.

Emhoff, a partner in global law firm DLA Piper, married Harris in 2014. Both are members of the CSUN President’s Associates philanthropic support organization and longtime supporters of the university.

Harris, D-Calif., the former Attorney General of California, is projected to be the first vice president of Black and Asian American descent.

Emhoff is also breaking ground. “He [would] be the first Jewish person to be among the group of presidents, vice presidents and their spouses — and the first male spouse, ever,” according to The Washington Post. “No one is even quite sure what he’ll be called in his role. For 2½ centuries, presidential and vice-presidential spouses were known as first and second ladies. Some floated a title of ‘second gentleman,’ though he, too, is a first.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to have a CSUN alumnus be part of this historic moment,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said earlier this year when Biden picked Harris as his running mate. “Doug Emhoff has had an important and influential career in the legal profession, and we are proud to call him a Matador.”

emhoff

Emhoff specializes in media, sports and entertainment, representing corporations and high-profile individuals in business, entertainment and intellectual property litigation disputes.

He is licensed to practice law in California and Washington, D.C. He is a native of Brooklyn, and after CSUN he graduated from the USC Gould School of Law. He opened his own law firm in 2000 that was later acquired by the Venable law firm.

He has been an enthusiastic supporter of Harris during her campaigns over the years. In August, he shared his excitement about her new opportunity on Twitter.

Harris visited campus with her husband for a get-out-the-vote rally when she was running for U.S. Senate in 2016.

“I’m so excited to be here! Because the love of my life, my best friend, is a Matador,” Harris said, introducing her husband to a packed crowd in a classroom at Jacaranda Hall. “If it hadn’t been for CSUN and the great education he got here, he wouldn’t have been able to go on to law school.”

The couple’s support for the university has continued over the years.

“Doug and Senator Harris have been strong supporters of CSUN and are members of our President’s Associates giving society,” said Robert Gunsalus, vice president for University Relations and Advancement and president of the CSUN Foundation. “Their advocacy shines a light on the importance of CSUN’s mission and the transformative power of higher education.”

— By Jacob Bennett and Olivia Herstein

No Comments for : CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’

    CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’

    21 mins ago
  • November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

    November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

    2 hours ago
  • 11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley

    11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley

    3 hours ago
  • Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14

    Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14

    3 hours ago
  • Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

    Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday

    SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election

    SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)

    Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)

    15 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)

    Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)

    2 days ago
  • Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House

    Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.