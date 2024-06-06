CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup

With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities. California State University, Northridge is rolling out the big screen for a perennial favorite on campus: Associated Students Productions’ free Summer Movie Fest, featuring summer blockbusters, nostalgic classics and beloved family films.

The free outdoor films show weekly on Thursdays at the University Library Lawn, starting June 6 with the original “Back to the Future.” Students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members can attend for free — although campus parking rules are in effect.

Activities start at 6 p.m., and the screenings start at dusk — approximately 7:45 to 8 p.m. Picnics, low lawn chairs and well-behaved dogs on leash welcome.

There will be various food trucks, photo booths, lawn games and activities themed around the movie of the week (for each week’s food truck offerings, follow @csunas on Instagram). “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” night will feature a pool noodle “lightsaber” station (duel your friends!), and a life-sized Barbie box photobooth will be camera-ready for the “Barbie” showing.

AS Productions premiered Summer Movie Fest in 2011, and it’s become a beloved summer tradition in the Valley.

2024 Summer Movie Fest Lineup:

June 6: “Back to the Future”

June 13: “Kung Fu Panda 4”

June 20: “Barbie”

June 27: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

July 4: Campus will be closed. No movie.

July 11: “Lego Batman”

July 18: “Dune Part 2”

July 25: “Elemental”

Aug. 1: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Aug. 8: “Shrek” & “Shrek 2” double feature

For more information on CSUN’s 2024 Summer Movie Fest, visit CSUN AS Productions.

