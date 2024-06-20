header image

Several Matadors Qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
| Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
CSUN Track and Field
Photo by Jason Fairchild.


California State University, Northridge’s Trey Knight, Chase Mars and David Phillips, Jr. will compete at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. beginning June 27. Knight qualified in the hammer throw while Mars and Phillips each qualified for the 200m dash.

The U.S. Olympic Trials will hold round one of the 200m on Thursday, June 27 before the semifinal round takes place on June 28 and the final round is held on June 29. The hammer throw qualifying round is set for Friday, June 28 with a final round slated for June 30.

Knight earned First Team All-American honors at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene in the hammer throw after finishing in sixth place with a toss of 74.00m (242-9). He qualified for the Olympic Trials earlier this outdoor season with a school record throw of 76.99m (252-7). During the outdoor season, Knight won the hammer throw title at the 2024 Big West Championships and went on to be named Big West Field Athlete of the Year. In what has been a banner first year with CSUN, Knight was also a First Team All-American in the indoor weight throw after he took second place at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston, Mass.

Mars qualified for the Olympic Trials after running a school-record 20.25 in the 200m at the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Ark. His regional time was third-best in the field, qualifying him for nationals in Eugene. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Mars finished in 19th place with a time of 20.59 as he earned Honorable Mention All-American accolades. Mars also competed as a member of the 4×100 relay team at nationals where he helped CSUN finish 13th with a time of 39.30 to earn Second Team All-American honors. Mars previously won the 200m title at the Big West Championships while at the same event he broke the school record in the 100m dash (10.20).

Phillips earlier this season qualified for the Olympic Trials after running a then-school record time of 20.51 in the 200m at USC’s Trojan Invite. Along with Mars, Phillips competed as a member of the 4×100 relay team at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene where he also earned Second Team All-American honors. Phillips also took part in the 100m and the 200m events at the NCAA West Regional, running times of 10.37 and 28.39, respectively. In the indoor season, Phillips won the 200m and the 400m MPSF titles while he broke the school indoor record in the 200m with a time of 20.78.
