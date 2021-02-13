header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
| Friday, Feb 12, 2021
SCV Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez arrives on the scene as deputies investigate a shooting incident that took place in the MacMillan Ranch neighborhood Monday afternoon. January 11, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

By Emily Alvarenga and Perry Smith

Signal Staff Writers

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.

The case has been presented to the D.A. regarding the Jan. 11 incident and, in the case presented, charges were recommended for the person shot and not the shooter, according to Lt. Charles Calderaro with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Witnesses of the shooting and previous statements from Sheriff’s Department officials described the following circumstances:

Shortly after 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials received a call after a man crashed a red Toyota Tacoma truck through the gate of the residential community.

“The vehicle then proceeded into the complex and made a right turn to go northbound,” said Calderaro.

A retired L.A. County sheriff’s deputy and his son-in-law went looking for the gate-crasher, found him, blocked in the suspect’s truck with their vehicle and then confronted the man.

“So, the guy parked at the end of the street and just sat in his truck, and then one of the other neighbors blocked him in,” said Eddie Hansen, president of the MacMillan Ranch HOA, in an interview shortly after the shooting. “The driver, one neighbor and his father-in-law … started having a scuffle and the father-in-law says, ‘Watch out; he’s got a gun.’”

The retired deputy shot the driver after the driver reached for the weapon, Hansen added.

Calderaro said during an interview shortly after the shooting that the man was struck twice in the upper torso.

Calderaro also confirmed at the time of the shooting that both the driver and the retired deputy had firearms. The gun that law enforcement officials recovered from the scene is believed to belong to the driver.

Calderaro said because the shooter is considered a victim with respect to their investigation, department policy precluded him from identifying him or confirming whether the retiree was the shooter, Calderaro said.

Sheriff’s officials could not release any specifics regarding the condition of the person shot, citing HIPAA laws, but identified the man’s condition as stable, based on the last report they received.

When asked why the Homicide Bureau was investigating a nonfatal shooting, Calderaro replied that it was “a Sheriff’s Department investigation” and that homicide detectives, “being that we deal with those investigations more frequently, we were requested to assist them, and we did.” As a matter of department policy, Homicide detectives also investigate all officer-involved shootings.

Calderaro indicated no arrests have been made, and investigators presented all of their information to the D.A.’s Office, which would make the final determination on any charges.

“They’re going to make their decision based on the evidence of the facts presented to them,” he said, “and then they’re going to conclude their review of the investigation.

“At this point,” he added, “no charges have been filed.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
FULL STORY...
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
The SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
%d bloggers like this: